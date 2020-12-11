New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fintech Market, By Technology, By Service, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916963/?utm_source=GNW



Global fintech market was valued USD 5504.13 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.58% during the forecast period. The key factor for the growth of the fintech market includes high investment in technology-based solutions by banks and firms. Moreover, the infrastructure-based technology and APIs are reshaping the future of the financial services industry, thus aiding the growth of global fintech market. Furthermore, financial technology companies are delivering low-cost personalized products on account of emerging developments in the technology sector, leading to rising customer expectations, thereby, boosting the market growth globally.

Global fintech market can be segmented based on technology, service, application and regional analysis.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into API, AI, blockchain, distributed computing and others.



Among them, artificial intelligence (AI) led in the market in 2019 with share of 38.25% and the trend is likely to continue to through 2025. AI interfaces and chatbots have primarily redefined customer service, and its expanding business will enable AI-oriented fintech market to grow at impressive rate through 2025.

Based on region, market is segregated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific is the dominant region with share of 49.45% in 2019 and the region is expected to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming years as well which can be attributed to high adoption and development of major technologies involved in the fintech sector in the region.

The major players operating in the global fintech market include PayPal Holdings, Inc., Ant Group, Robinhood Markets, Inc., Afterpay Limited, Google Pay (Alphabet Inc.), Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd.), Adyen, Qudian Inc., Nexi SpA, Klarna Bank AB, Social Finance, Inc., and Avant, LLC. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



