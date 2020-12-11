Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:
8 April 2021 – audited annual financial reports and annual report;
31 May 2021 – factsheet for 3 months of 2021;
31 August 2021 – semi–annual report of 2021;
30 November 2021 – factsheet for 9 months of 2021.
Person authorised to provide additional information:
Darius Šulnis
President of Invalda INVL
E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com
Invalda INVL
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
