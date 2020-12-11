New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Management Software Market, By Product, By Deployment Mode, By Type of Software, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916952/?utm_source=GNW



Global hospital management software market was valued at $ 25 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2020 - 2025.The global hospital management software market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, among others.



This has drastically increased the number of patients and increased the related data.Hence, increasing need to handle and effectively manage such large volumes of data is driving the growth of market.



Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years.



The global hospital management software market is segmented based on product, deployment mode, type of software, application, company and region.Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premises and cloud.



The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This dominance can be ascribed to the remote accessibility of data and reduced operational costs through cloud deployment mode.



Regionally, the hospital management software market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast years as well, which can be attributed to early adoption of technologies and well developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Major players operating in the global hospital management software market include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Centrak Ltd., Ekahua Inc., AeroScout Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Infor Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Johnson Controls International Plc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Sonitor Technologies A.S., Sisoft, Wellsky Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Medical Information Technology, McKesson Corporation and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global hospital management software market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global hospital management software market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global hospital management software market based on product, deployment mode, type of software, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global hospital management software market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global hospital management software market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hospital management software market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hospital management software market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global hospital management software market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of HMS providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global hospital management software market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospital management software providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to hospital management software

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hospital management software market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Integrated

o Standalone

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• Market, By Type of Software:

o Patient Registration Software

o Inventory Management Software

o Scheduling Software

o OT Management Software

o Laboratory Management Software

o HR Management Software

o Billing

o Laboratory Equipment Management

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hospital management software market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

