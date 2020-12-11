Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bluetooth Segment to Dominate North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market during the forecast period (2020-2027)



"North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market is expected to reach US$297.16 million by 2027 from US$49.44 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2020 to 2027.



The report provides trends prevailing in the North America mobile access control platform market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rising penetration of smartphones and wearable devices is the major factor driving the growth of the North America mobile access control platform market. However, concern over data security and privacy issues hinder the growth of North America mobile access control platform market.



In North America, the US has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases comparing to Canada and Mexico. North America is one of the most valuable region for the adoption and growth of new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, high purchasing power, and the presence of huge industrial base, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the industries growth is expected to affect the region's economic growth negatively.



Presently, US is the worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak. The US is home to many technology companies, and thus the impact of coronavirus outbreak is anticipated to be highest on the country's economy. The US's ongoing crisis and the situation will negatively impact the North America mobile access control platform market growth. The US is one of the essential markets for mobile access control platform growth.



The supply chains for vital mobile access control platform related components have been threatened, and demand has been negatively impacted across most industries markets. However, the impact would be short-term since temporary hospitals are being built in the region, and they are demanding this contactless platform for the security of these hospitals. It is likely that some additional demand for mobile access control platform in the healthcare sector would propel the market's growth from 2021.



The North America mobile access control platform market is segmented into technology, application, and country. Based on technology, the market is segmented into bluetooth and NFC. In 2019, the bluetooth segment held the largest share in North America mobile access control platform market. Similarly, based on application, the market is bifurcated into commercial, automotive, and others. The commercial segment contributed a substantial share in 2019.



Nok, Inc.; Proxy Inc; Unikey Technologies Inc; Openpath, Inc.; Remotelock; Salto System; and Brivo Systems LLC are among the leading companies in the North America mobile access control platform market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.



For instance, in 2020, Proxy Inc declared a new identity signal reader so small it can be installed behind existing access card readers in just minutes, making it quick and inexpensive for companies to offer employees, tenants, and visitors with smartphone-based building access with zero impact to existing security systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising penetration of smartphones and wearable devices

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concern over data security and privacy issues

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Evolution in the automotive sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Application of blockchain technology

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 North America Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2019 and 2027

7.3 Bluetooth

7.4 NFC



8. North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 and 2027

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: Mobile Access Control Platform Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Offices

8.4 Automotive



9. North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market - Country Analysis



10. North America Mobile Access Control Platform Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Mobile Access Control Platform Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 Competitive Analysis



12. Company Profiles

Nok, Inc.

Proxy Inc

Unikey Technologies Inc

Openpath, Inc.

Remotelock

Salto System

Brivo Systems LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uqqfv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900