Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Import Substitution in Oil and Gas Industry: Myths and Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The import substitution process was started in earnest after the imposition of sanctions in 2014. Six years is a substantial enough period to summarise interim results.
On the one hand, the figures are not that bad: the industry already depends on imports by less than 50 percent. On the other, this is a typical average, while details are all-important.
And an important question is what exactly should be deemed Russian equipment, considering active use of foreign parts and especially software.
Some import substitution examples are a success indeed, but there are also failures that are no less obvious. The latter in fact emphasise the effect of precisely aimed sanctions.
The new and much more demanding OPEC+ deal has led to large-scale closure of old wells whose operations did not require much-imported equipment. At once, however, the question arose about how Russia will withdraw from the deal in the future and whether it will be able to promptly increase production. Only new projects can compensate for the closure of the old wells. Meanwhile, dependence on imports is greater there. And here is where lagging behind in offshore technology and hydraulic fracturing can have an effect.
In the gas sector, the key problems are also of an "offshore nature"; this goes for LNG production as well as the construction of offshore gas pipelines.
The completion of Nord Stream 2 by Russia on its own has become the main "hit" and a real detective story - so far without a happy end for Russia though.
From the new report you will learn:
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
1. Drivers behind Import Substitution
2. Criteria for Grouping Oil & Gas Sector Products under Imported Category. Official Results of Import Substitution in Russian Oil & Gas Industry
3. Import Substitution Success Story: National Drilling Equipment Buoys Upstream Segment
4. 'Pain Points' of Import Substitution in Russian Oilfield Services Industry Hydraulic Fracturing and Seismic Surveying
4.1. Hydraulic Fracturing
4.2. Seismic Surveying
5. Development Prospects for Russian Oil and Gas Industry Offshore in Context of Import Substitution
5.1. Pressure on Offshore Projects
5.2. Lack of Drilling Platforms and Subsea Production Systems
5.3. LNG Production: in Search of Russian Technology
5.4. Problems of Russian Shipbuilding
6. Regulation of Import Substitution in Oil and Gas Sector
Forecast
Appendix 1. Plan of Import Substitution Measures for Mechanical Engineering for the Oil and Gas Industry in the Russian Federation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t01brx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: