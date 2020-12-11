Navigating 2021: Practice Performance virtual event series will feature four sessions designed to help practices prepare for, and succeed, in 2021.

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that it will host a free virtual event designed to help healthcare leaders achieve practice success in 2021.

The Navigating 2021: Practice Performance virtual event will guide attendees through four in-depth sessions designed to give participants actionable insights to navigate the increasingly changing landscape of healthcare in 2021. Topics will cover ways for attendees to overcome cash flow challenges, leverage analytics to make better business decisions, and improve the patient experience in the age of shifting expectations.

Virtual Event Sessions Details:

Session 1 - 2021 Outlook: Thriving in a New Healthcare Landscape

Jan 14, 2021 | 12:00 - 1:30 PM EST

A snapshot of lessons learned in 2020 and a forward look into how practice leaders can prepare for the year ahead. This session will give attendees actionable insights across all levels of their practice - clinical, operational, and financial.

Session 2 - Optimizing Your Practice For Increased Cash Flow and a Healthy Bottom Line

Jan 21, 2021 | 12:00 - 1:30 PM EST

Revenue cycle management experts will lead attendees through a detailed playbook of new operational, billing, and staffing strategies to help accelerate revenue and improve operational efficiency.

Session 3 - Using Analytics to Drive Your Practice Forward

Jan 28, 2021 | 12:00 - 1:30 PM EST

Participants will learn from healthcare and business intelligence experts on how to identify the key metrics that matter to optimize revenue and improve patient care.

Session 4 - Creating the Best Patient Experience in 2021

Feb 4, 2021 | 12:00 - 1:30 PM EST

Patient expectations have changed drastically. This session will shine a light on how practices can deliver a modern patient experience in 2021 through the implementation of growth-focused marketing strategies, telehealth enablement, contactless check-in, and more.

“Healthcare providers are starting 2021 in a drastically different position than how they started 2020,” said Mike Cuesta, Chief Marketing Officer, MTBC. “Not only are they facing new operational and industry changes, but increased patient expectations and cash flow challenges make for an uncertain year ahead. This virtual event is a way for us to equip practices with actionable strategies and best practices as they navigate the 2021 healthcare landscape.”

Navigating 2021: Practice Performance will host sessions between Jan. 14 - Feb. 4 and is open to all medical practice executives, leaders, clinicians, and administrators. All registrants will receive a recording of all sessions. To register for the Navigating 2021: Practice Performance virtual event, click here .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

