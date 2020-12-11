New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Polymer Material Type, By Application, By Substrate Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916873/?utm_source=GNW



Global sustained release coatings market size was valued at USD 562.51 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for increased demand for sustained release coatings is upsurge in the requirement for microencapsulated products. Besides, increased investments in research and development activities by the major market players is another major factor for the growth of sustained release coatings market across various economies over the course of next five years.

The global sustained release coatings market is segmented on the basis of polymer material type, application, substrate type, and region.Based on substrate type, the market can be segmented into tablets, capsules, pills, pellets and multiparticulate powder.



Out of these, the tablet substrate type dominated the market with share of 59.85% in 2019 and the segment is forecast to continue its dominance until 2025. Growth of tablets segment can be accredited to the development of mini tablets and benefits they offers such as ease of manufacturing, less risk of dose dumping, and minimal requirement of coating material. In addition, their production does not require the use of solvent which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.

Major players operating in the global sustained release coatings market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries Inc, Colorcon Inc, Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kerry Group plc, BIOGRUND GmbH, Seppic SA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Tianjin ILE Pharmaceutical Materials Co., Ltd. The companies operating in global sustained release coatings market are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, Colorcon formed an alliance with DuPont Nutrition and Bioscience for Controlled Released (CR) segment by adding DuPont’s Aquacoat range CR products in its portfolio.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global sustained release coatings market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



