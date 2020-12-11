New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tubular Membrane Market, By Product Type, By Application, By End-Users, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916869/?utm_source=GNW



Global tubular membrane market is estimated to stand at around USD 1.57 billion in 2020 and is projected to surpass USD 2.24 billion by 2025. The global tubular membrane market is driven by rising implementation for the discharge of wastewater coming from diverse industries across the globe. Moreover, growing demand from many end user industries such as food and beverage, among others for the removal of solid waste, is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast years. Also, continuous product developments in the market are further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global tubular membrane market is segmented based on product type, application, end users, company and region.Based on application, the market can be categorized into membrane bioreactors, reverse osmosis, nano filtration, micro filtration and ultra-filtration.



The membrane bioreactors segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years as well which can be attributed to its growing importance in the reduction of operating cost of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems. In addition to this, the reverse osmosis segment is the second largest market share holder due to its application in the process of evaporation and crystallization of the ZLD systems, which is driving the demand for membrane technology in the energy and power generation sector, thereby boosting the growth of segment across the globe.

Based on product type, the market can be categorized into organic type and inorganic type.Organic Type is expected to hold major share during the forecast period, majorly tubular membrane is manufactured using different grades of polymers and metals to withstand the pressure flow.



Based on end user, the market can be segmented into Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Electrophoretic Coating, Leather, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Others. Chemicals & petrochemicals is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global tubular membrane market include Pentair Plc, Koch Membrane System, Inc., Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH, PCI Membranes, Dynatec Systems Inc., Spintek Filtration Inc., Duraflow LLC, Hyflux Limited, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Lenntech Water Treatment Solutions and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments to increase their customer bases.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global tubular membrane market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global tubular membrane market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global tubular membrane market based on product type, application, end uses, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global tubular membrane market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global tubular membrane market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tubular membrane market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global tubular membrane market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tubular membrane market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global tubular membrane market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of tubular membrane across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global tubular membrane market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Tubular membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to tubular membrane

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



