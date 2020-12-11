Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stick Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stick packaging market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Stick packaging refers to tube-shaped, sealed and flexible packaging containers used to store dry, liquid, and semi-liquid products in small quantities. It is commonly used as a single-serve, on-the-go and easy-to-handle packaging solution and is manufactured using paperboard, polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene, aluminum foil or plastic. In comparison to traditional packaging materials, stick packaging solutions are more cost-effective, sustainable, convenient and have a lower carbon footprint. They are also more effective than larger storage packs as the contents are less prone to spoilage due to moisture, contamination and wastage. As a result, sticks packaging finds extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food and beverage, and consumer goods.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for flexible packaging is spurring the market growth. In line with this, there is a shift in the preference from rigid to flexible stick packaging as it more cost-effective, aesthetically appealing, customizable, durable and easily transportable, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of environment-friendly stick packaging, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing variants with multi-laminated films that are resistant to moisture and oxygen to extend the shelf-life of the contents. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes of consumers, along with the increasing demand for single-serve packaging to store pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global stick packaging market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global stick packaging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, material type, filling type, capacity and application.



Breakup by Material Type:

Polyester

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Paper

Aluminum

Metallized Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Breakup by Filling Type:

Powder

Liquid

Tablets

Breakup by Capacity:

0 - 5 ml

5 ml - 10 ml

10 ml - 15 ml

15 ml - 20 ml

20 ml and Above

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Nutraceuticals

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aaron Thomas Company Inc., Amcor, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Fres-co System USA Inc., GreenSeed Contract Packaging, Huhtamaki OYJ, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company and Winpak Ltd. (Wihuri Packaging Oy).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global stick packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global stick packaging market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filling type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global Stick Packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Stick Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Polyester

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Paper

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Aluminum

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Metallized Polyester

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Polyethylene

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Polypropylene

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Filling Type

7.1 Powder

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Tablets

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Capacity

8.1 0 - 5 ml

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 5 ml - 10 ml

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 10 ml - 15 ml

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 15 ml - 20 ml

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 20 ml and Above

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Food and Beverages

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Consumer Goods

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Nutraceuticals

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Aaron Thomas Company Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Amcor

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Ball Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Berry Global

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Constantia Flexibles

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Fres-co System USA Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 GreenSeed Contract Packaging

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Huhtamaki OYJ

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Mondi Plc

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Smurfit Kappa Group

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Sonoco Products Company

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Winpak Ltd. (Wihuri Packaging Oy)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mw01r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900