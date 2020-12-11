Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stick Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stick packaging market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Stick packaging refers to tube-shaped, sealed and flexible packaging containers used to store dry, liquid, and semi-liquid products in small quantities. It is commonly used as a single-serve, on-the-go and easy-to-handle packaging solution and is manufactured using paperboard, polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene, aluminum foil or plastic. In comparison to traditional packaging materials, stick packaging solutions are more cost-effective, sustainable, convenient and have a lower carbon footprint. They are also more effective than larger storage packs as the contents are less prone to spoilage due to moisture, contamination and wastage. As a result, sticks packaging finds extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food and beverage, and consumer goods.
Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for flexible packaging is spurring the market growth. In line with this, there is a shift in the preference from rigid to flexible stick packaging as it more cost-effective, aesthetically appealing, customizable, durable and easily transportable, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of environment-friendly stick packaging, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing variants with multi-laminated films that are resistant to moisture and oxygen to extend the shelf-life of the contents. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes of consumers, along with the increasing demand for single-serve packaging to store pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global stick packaging market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aaron Thomas Company Inc., Amcor, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Fres-co System USA Inc., GreenSeed Contract Packaging, Huhtamaki OYJ, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company and Winpak Ltd. (Wihuri Packaging Oy).
