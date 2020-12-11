TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing has announced that flight service to Cuba will resume on December 13, 2020, on board Sunwing Airlines, with weekly flights departing from Toronto and Montreal to Varadero on Sundays. Vacationers can return to this Canadian-favourite destination and travel with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan.



“Our customers have been eagerly awaiting our return to Cuba and we’re excited to be bringing them back to this popular island under our wing,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “Cuba has been a favourite vacation destination of Canadian travellers for over 50 years. We have brought many Canadians to this beautiful destination in the past and we’re happy to help sun-seekers make their much-anticipated return to Cuba safely and responsibly.”

Canadians make up a vast majority of Cuba tourist arrivals when compared to all countries, and with the country’s crystal-clear waters, rich history and white-sand shores it’s easy to see why. Sunwing brings more vacationers to Cuba annually than any other tour operator in the world, and the destination is one of the most popular among the tour operator’s vacation portfolio.

There are Cuban vacation packages for every style. Travellers planning a family-friendly vacation can choose to stay at Iberostar Selection Bella Vista Varadero, a Sunwing favourite resort that overlooks a pristine stretch of white-sand beach with plenty of exciting activities and convenient amenities. The property even offers rare swim-out suites, perfect for families that can’t get enough of the pool.

Vacationers looking for an adults only option can plan a getaway to Sanctuary at Grand Memories Varadero. This resort-within-a-resort is located just steps from the beach and offers exclusive facilities like a pool, restaurant and beach area with wait service. Guests can look forward to personalized butler service throughout their stay and enjoy full access to the wider Grand Memories Varadero complex.

Another popular choice on the white-sand shores of the Hicacos Peninsula is Starfish Varadero. This laidback resort offers plenty of fun in the sun with resort-offered activities like Spanish lessons, snorkelling and dance classes. Plus, downtown Varadero is just a short walk away where guests can embrace the local Cuban culture as they explore local shops and charming restaurants.

Vacationers can choose from flexible booking options including the ability to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, convenient monthly payment options and complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple. Complimentary COVID-19 coverage is also included in packages booked by December 31, 2020, for departures between now and December 31, 2021.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62305011-fdee-41ff-9b04-07f011517ff7