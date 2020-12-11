Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

Stagecoach Restricted Share Plan (the “RSP”)

Granting of RSP Awards for 2020

On 10 December 2020, each of the executive directors as set out below was granted Conditional Awards under the RSP. The transactions have been notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The RSP Awards are conditional rights to acquire Ordinary Shares of 125/228thp in the Company (“Shares”) together with an entitlement to an additional number of Shares equivalent to any dividends that would have been paid on the Shares throughout the normal vesting period. The awards were made on 10 December 2020 and are capable of vesting in three equal tranches, the normal vesting dates for which shall be the fourth, fifth and sixth anniversaries of the date of grant respectively.

The Shares will be subject to a holding period which will commence on the normal vesting date and end on the fifth anniversary of the date of grant.

The awards made were as follows:





Name of director/ PDMR Number of Shares subject to Award Martin Griffiths (Director) 621,741 Ross Paterson (Director) 414,526

The announcement on the granting of RSP Awards, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Griffiths 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Award by Stagecoach Group plc, for nil consideration, of Conditional Awards over 621,741 Shares, being conditional rights to acquire Ordinary Shares of 125/228thp in the Company under the Stagecoach Restricted Share Plan, together with an entitlement to an additional number of Shares equivalent to any dividends that would have been paid on the Shares throughout the normal vesting period. The Award made on 10 December 2020, is capable of vesting in three equal tranches, the normal vesting dates for which shall be the fourth, fifth and sixth anniversaries of the date of grant respectively. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Conditional Share Awards Nil consideration 621,741 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Not Applicable



e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ross Paterson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction







Award by Stagecoach Group plc, for nil consideration, of Conditional Awards over 414,526 Shares, being conditional rights to acquire Ordinary Shares of 125/228thp in the Company under the Stagecoach Restricted Share Plan, together with an entitlement to an additional number of Shares equivalent to any dividends that would have been paid on the Shares throughout the normal vesting period. The Award made on 10 December 2020, is capable of vesting in three equal tranches, the normal vesting dates for which shall be the fourth, fifth and sixth anniversaries of the date of grant respectively. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Conditional Share Awards Nil consideration 414,526 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Not Applicable



e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue