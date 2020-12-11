Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Edge Computing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Time is Now Ripe for Edge Computing to Transform Telecommunications. Mobile Edge Computing to Reach $2.7 Billion



The global market for Mobile Edge Computing is expected to reach US$2.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period2020 through 2027.



Mobile edge computing, also popular as multi-access edge computing, represents an advanced edge computing option intended to bring cloud storage and computing closer to the network edge for sophisticated capabilities. The origin of mobile edge computing architecture can be attributed to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) initiative that places edge nodes on mobile and fixed networks. The concept allows processing in central offices, bases stations and other key aggregation points on a network.



The execution and processing of applications closer to cellular network lead to network de-congestion, reduced latency, better user experience and enhanced performance. Mobile edge computing allows faster and more flexible deployment of various services and applications for customers. The technology combines telecommunication networking and IT to help cellular operators in opening radio access networks (RANs) for authorization of third parties such as content providers and application developers. The access to cloud services and resources also allows emergence of new applications to support smart environments. Mobile edge computing is generally referred to computing at the network edge that holds similarity with distributed clouds with proximity to customers for delivering ultra-low latency, scalability and reliability.



Mobile edge computing holds immense potential to support the 5G technology owing to its ability to dramatically reduce latency for enhanced service delivery. The approach shifts and spreads cloud computing load by bringing the data closer to end devices to de-congest mobile networks. MEC is likely to bring standard processes handling content storage and online computations on remote servers closer by allowing their integration into local base stations.



5G & MEC duo will play a key a role in enabling low latency, high bandwidth application services with the ability to connect trillions of devices. Virtualization & programmability of networks and services is a key benefit of MEC enabling MNOs to allow customers carry out compute & storage intensive operations directly on the cloud & save mobile battery power.5G networks will revolve around virtualization and programmability of networks and services.



The intriguing benefits of MEC for 5G is prompting companies in this space to announce new specifications associated with the technology. 5G Future Forum, an operator-led group, and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) are researching the ability of MEC technology to present an architectural concept for supporting 5G. The 5G Future Forum is looking forward to offer specifications related to MEC Experience Management along with MEC Deployment.



The experience management associated with MEC includes intent-based APIs for functional exposure of workload and edge discovery with possible expansion for including MEC capabilities and functions enabled by network intelligence.



On the other hand, MEC Deployment focuses on the technical roadmap that would assist service providers in deploying and integrating global MEC physical frameworks, such as facilities, security, monitoring and operational aspects. The ETSI is set to specify a new MEC service for Wireless LAN Information. The service is expected to help applications in leveraging latest information from WLAN access networks.



