Global next-generation sequencing market was valued at USD 8206.75 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.59% during the forecast period. Enhancing regulatory framework for next-generation sequencing based tests for diagnostics is the key factor for the growth of global next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in next-generation sequencing coupled with reduction in the price of NGS platforms are some other major factors that are anticipated to bolster the growth of global next-generation sequencing market over the coming years. However, some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of global next-generation sequencing market includes concerns pertaining to the standards of NGS based diagnostics.

The global next-generation sequencing market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, application, region and company.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, single molecule real time sequencing and other technologies.



Among them, the sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment dominated the market until 2019 with share of 73.04% and is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period due to development of new and advanced NGS platforms along with rising demand for Illumina’s systems as it uses the SBS technology.

Major players operating in the global next-generation sequencing market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, BGI Group, Perkinelmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 10x Genomics Inc., Amgen Inc., Takara Bio Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global next-generation sequencing market.

• To classify and forecast global next-generation sequencing market based on product, technology, end user, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global next-generation sequencing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global next-generation sequencing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global next-generation sequencing market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global next-generation sequencing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined new services, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global next-generation sequencing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Next-generation sequencing service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to next-generation sequencing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global next-generation sequencing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Consumables

o Platforms

o Services

• Market, By Technology:

o Sequencing by Synthesis

o Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

o Sequencing by Ligation

o Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

o Other Technologies

• Market, By End User:

o Academic & Clinical Research Centers

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Biomarkers & Cancer

o Diagnostics

o Reproductive Health

o Personalized Medicine

o Agriculture & Animal Research

o Other Applications

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global next-generation sequencing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

