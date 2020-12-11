Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food additives market reached a value of US$ 48.7 Billion in 2019. Food additives refer to various edible substances that are added to food products to improve their color, appearance, texture and shelf-life. Edible colors, flavors, enzymes, hydrocolloids and preservatives are some of the most commonly available types of food additives that can be produced artificially or derived from natural sources, such as plants, animals and minerals. They are usually added to products, such as baked goods, desserts, soups, sauces and baby food to prevent microbial growth and contamination, while increasing the overall shelf-life.
The growing food and beverages industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, changing dietary preferences and hectic schedules of the consumers have led to the rising demand for convenience food products that use food additives as a key ingredient. Furthermore, widespread adoption of organic products has further enhanced the demand for food additives manufactured using natural sources. Resulting from the rising health consciousness, consumers are opting for organic preservatives, flavoring agents, colorants, stevia-based sweeteners and extracts that have no adverse effects on the health. Additionally, the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and emerging cafe culture, especially in the developing nations, are also creating a positive impact on the market. Other factors, including the launch of innovative product variants in numerous flavors, advancements in the processing technologies and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Source:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen A/S, Corbion N.V., Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Givaudan, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Tate & Lyle, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Food Additives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Colorants
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Synthetic Food Colorants
6.1.2.2 Natural Food Colorants
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Emulsifiers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Mono, Di-glycerides & Derivatives
6.2.2.2 Lecithin
6.2.2.3 Sorbate Esters
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Enzymes
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Major Types
6.3.2.1 Carbohydrase
6.3.2.2 Protease
6.3.2.3 Lipase
6.3.3 Market Forecast
6.4 Fat Replacers
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Major Types
6.4.2.1 Protein
6.4.2.2 Starch
6.4.2.3 Others
6.4.3 Market Forecast
6.5 Flavors and Enhancers
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Major Types
6.5.2.1 Natural Flavors
6.5.2.2 Artificial Flavors & Enhancers
6.5.3 Market Forecast
6.6 Shelf-life Stabilizers
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Sweeteners
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Major Types
6.7.2.1 HIS
6.7.2.2 HFCS
6.7.2.3 Others
6.7.3 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Natural
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Synthetic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Bakery & confectionery
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Beverages
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Convenience Foods
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Dairy & Frozen Desserts
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Spices, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 BASF SE
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Cargill Incorporated
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Chr. Hansen A/S
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Corbion N.V.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Dow Chemical Company
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Eastman Chemical Company
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Givaudan
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Ingredion Incorporated
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Kerry Group
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Novozymes A/S
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.14 Tate & Lyle
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmrw4g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: