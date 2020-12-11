New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chiral Chromatography Column Market by Technology, type, Material, Enduser (Hospital,Food, Pharma-Biotech, Environmental - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995480/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of skilled professionals and high instrumentation cost hinder the growth of chiral chromatography columns.



The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment, by the end user, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companiesaccount for the largest share in the chiral chromatography column market in 2019. The adoption of analytical instrumentation during various stages of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies drive the growth of the market in the industrial sector.

Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological innovations in biotechnology research, increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, rising number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects, and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



The liquid chromatography segment, by technology, is expected to be thefastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

Increasing demand for quick and efficient separation of chemical compounds, drives the liquid chromatography column market growth.Liquid chromatography (LC), the first form of chromatography to be introduced, is the most widely used form due to its flexibility and functionality.



LC is used for the separation of macromolecules and ionic species of biomedical interest, labile natural products, and a wide variety of high-molecular-weight and less stable compounds such as proteins, polysaccharides, synthetic polymers, nucleic acids, plant pigments, and surfactants.



North America: The fastestgrowing region in the chiral chromatography column industry.



North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with the rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries.North America accounted for the largest market share in the chiral chromatography columns market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, and a large number of ongoing clinical research studies are driving the growth of the North American chiral chromatography columns market globally.



The chiral chromatography columnmarket is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive country presence such as Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific(US), Waters Corporation(US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories(US), W.R.Grace& Co. (US), Merk Group(Germany), GL Sciencies(Japan), Perkin Elmer (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sartorious Group (Germany), Cytiva(US), ES Industruies (US), and Phenomenex (US).



