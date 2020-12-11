Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2023- by Product Type, by Tractor Segment, by Production and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis on the Agricultural Equipment Market in Philippines. The report covers various aspects including overview and market size, market segmentation, trends and development, issues and challenges, snapshots on (Equipments Financing and Rentals, Aftermarket services and Diesel Engines), competitive landscape, market share of major players (Kubota, Yanmar, Massey Ferguson, CNH, John Deere, McCormick and Landini) in agricultural equipment market. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Country Overview
  • Philippines Agriculture Market Overview
  • Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market overview
  • Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Segmentation
  • Philippines Agriculture Equipments Competitive Landscape
  • Philippines Agriculture Equipment Future Market Analysis And Projections

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions and Size
2.2. List of Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

  • Consolidated Research Approach
  • Market Sizing
  • Variables Dependent and Independent
  • Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model:
  • Regression Matrix
  • Limitations
  • Conclusions

3. Country Overview
3.1. Gross domestic product of Philippines

  • Past and Current Outlook, 2013-18
  • Future Outlook

3.2. Distribution of GDP by Agriculture, Manufacturing, Services

  • Past and Current Outlook, 2013-18
  • Future Outlook, 2018-23E

3.3. Demographics
3.3.1. Rural and Urban Population
3.3.2. Agricultural and Non Agricultural Population

  • Past and Current Outlook (2013-18)
  • Future Outlook, (2018-2023E)

4. Philippines Agricultural Overview, 2018
4.1. General Overview
4.2. Major crops (Rice, Corn and Sugarcane)
4.3. Expected Changes in Cropping Patterns of Major Crops and Factors Driving Change

  • Rice
  • Corn
  • Coconut

5. Value Chain Analysis and Ecosystem

  • Value Chain Flow Chart for Importing Brands
  • Value Chain Flow Chart for Market with Domestic OEM's

5.1. Role and Overview of Various Entities in Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market
5.2. Major Marketing Strategies

6. Evolution of Agricultural Machinery

  • Supply Side Evolution
  • Demand Side Evolution

7. Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Size, 2013-2018

8. Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Segmentation by Sales Volume, 2018
8.1. By Product Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Planters, Seeders And Transplanters And Tillage Equipment), 2018
8.2. By Region (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao), 2018
8.3. By Place of Production (Imported and Domestically Manufactured), 2018

9. Trade Scenario

  • Trade of Machineries
  • Trade Regulations

10. Government Regulations or Associations

11. Customer Profiling

  • Decision making parameters of farmers
  • Pain points of farmers

12. Snapshot
12.1. Equipment Financing And Rentals

  • Government Financing

12.2. Snapshot on Aftermarket Services
12.3. Snapshot on Diesel Engine

13. Price Range at Category-Customer Price

  • Agricultural Tractors
  • Combine Harvesters
  • Rice Transplanters

14. Existing Problems in Agricultural Development in Philippines

15. Competition Scenario
15.1. Competition Scenario (Market Nature, Positioning and Competition Parameters), 2018
15.2. Market Share of Major Players For Tractor Sales In Philippines (By Volume), 2018
15.3. Market Share of Major Players for Combine Harvesters Sales in Philippines (in Volume), 2018

16. Company Profiles of Major Players in Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market

  • International OEMs

16.1. Kubota
16.2. Yanmar
16.3. Massey Ferguson
16.4. CNH (Case IH & New Holland)
16.5. John Deere
16.6. McCormick
16.7. Landini

17. Business Model adopted by Major OEM's in the Tractor Market
17.1. Kubota Philippines Inc.
17.2. Yanmar Corporation
17.3. Massey Ferguson

18. Tractor and Implement Channel Strategies in Philippines

19. Philippines Agriculture Equipments Future Market Outlook, 2018-2023E
19.1. Market Segmentation by Product Type, 2023E
19.2. Market Segmentation by Region, 2023E

20. Customer Insight on Philippines Agriculture Equipments
20.1. What farmers consider before purchasing new agricultural machinery in Philippines
20.2. Usage Patterns for Major Agricultural Equipments in Indonesia

21. Analyst Recommendation

  • Disclaimer
  • Contact

