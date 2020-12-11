Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2023- by Product Type, by Tractor Segment, by Production and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis on the Agricultural Equipment Market in Philippines. The report covers various aspects including overview and market size, market segmentation, trends and development, issues and challenges, snapshots on (Equipments Financing and Rentals, Aftermarket services and Diesel Engines), competitive landscape, market share of major players (Kubota, Yanmar, Massey Ferguson, CNH, John Deere, McCormick and Landini) in agricultural equipment market. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Country Overview

Philippines Agriculture Market Overview

Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market overview

Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Segmentation

Philippines Agriculture Equipments Competitive Landscape

Philippines Agriculture Equipment Future Market Analysis And Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions and Size

2.2. List of Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Market Sizing

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model:

Regression Matrix

Limitations

Conclusions

3. Country Overview

3.1. Gross domestic product of Philippines

Past and Current Outlook, 2013-18

Future Outlook

3.2. Distribution of GDP by Agriculture, Manufacturing, Services

Past and Current Outlook, 2013-18

Future Outlook, 2018-23E

3.3. Demographics

3.3.1. Rural and Urban Population

3.3.2. Agricultural and Non Agricultural Population

Past and Current Outlook (2013-18)

Future Outlook, (2018-2023E)

4. Philippines Agricultural Overview, 2018

4.1. General Overview

4.2. Major crops (Rice, Corn and Sugarcane)

4.3. Expected Changes in Cropping Patterns of Major Crops and Factors Driving Change

Rice

Corn

Coconut

5. Value Chain Analysis and Ecosystem

Value Chain Flow Chart for Importing Brands

Value Chain Flow Chart for Market with Domestic OEM's

5.1. Role and Overview of Various Entities in Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market

5.2. Major Marketing Strategies



6. Evolution of Agricultural Machinery

Supply Side Evolution

Demand Side Evolution

7. Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Size, 2013-2018



8. Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Segmentation by Sales Volume, 2018

8.1. By Product Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Planters, Seeders And Transplanters And Tillage Equipment), 2018

8.2. By Region (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao), 2018

8.3. By Place of Production (Imported and Domestically Manufactured), 2018



9. Trade Scenario

Trade of Machineries

Trade Regulations

10. Government Regulations or Associations



11. Customer Profiling

Decision making parameters of farmers

Pain points of farmers

12. Snapshot

12.1. Equipment Financing And Rentals

Government Financing

12.2. Snapshot on Aftermarket Services

12.3. Snapshot on Diesel Engine



13. Price Range at Category-Customer Price

Agricultural Tractors

Combine Harvesters

Rice Transplanters

14. Existing Problems in Agricultural Development in Philippines



15. Competition Scenario

15.1. Competition Scenario (Market Nature, Positioning and Competition Parameters), 2018

15.2. Market Share of Major Players For Tractor Sales In Philippines (By Volume), 2018

15.3. Market Share of Major Players for Combine Harvesters Sales in Philippines (in Volume), 2018



16. Company Profiles of Major Players in Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market

International OEMs

16.1. Kubota

16.2. Yanmar

16.3. Massey Ferguson

16.4. CNH (Case IH & New Holland)

16.5. John Deere

16.6. McCormick

16.7. Landini



17. Business Model adopted by Major OEM's in the Tractor Market

17.1. Kubota Philippines Inc.

17.2. Yanmar Corporation

17.3. Massey Ferguson



18. Tractor and Implement Channel Strategies in Philippines



19. Philippines Agriculture Equipments Future Market Outlook, 2018-2023E

19.1. Market Segmentation by Product Type, 2023E

19.2. Market Segmentation by Region, 2023E



20. Customer Insight on Philippines Agriculture Equipments

20.1. What farmers consider before purchasing new agricultural machinery in Philippines

20.2. Usage Patterns for Major Agricultural Equipments in Indonesia



21. Analyst Recommendation

Disclaimer

Contact

