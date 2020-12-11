New York City, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: CommPRO.biz, (http:/www.commpro.biz)—a B2B digital community serving the public relations/investor relations, marketing, advertising and corporate communications industries— will offer a free webcast on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11 am Eastern Time: Now What? – What’s Ahead for Government and Political Communicators in 2021? The event features two panels, ‘Lessons from Insiders’ and ‘The Media Perspective’ where prominent journalists and practitioners will share their experiences and recommendations to help restore confidence in our public institutions.
‘Lessons from Insiders’
‘The Media Perspective’
WHEN: 11 am-1 pm ET, December 15, 2020
WHERE: Registration: WN_9X-0oNaZT36p5Hqxz5Y7DQ
MEDIA: Media are welcome to attend
ABOUT: George Washington Universities Graduate school of Public Management will host two panels, ‘Lessons from Insiders’ and ‘The Media Perspective.’ These panels will tackle the communications challenges communicators and the media have faced this year, including the impact of Covid-19, the resulting economic upheaval, and the 2020 election. For more information and to register, please visit: WN_9X-0oNaZT36p5Hqxz5Y7DQ
Fay Shapiro CommPRO.biz fays@commpro.biz
