Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024 - Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report titled India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024 - Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth provides a comprehensive analysis of Biopesticides market in India.
The report focuses on market size, market segmentation by unorganized and organized sector, By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), by India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), by India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), by By Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), by Crops, by Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States.
The report also covers the competitive landscape, government role and regulations, growth restraints, drivers. The report concludes with market projections highlighting opportunities and cautions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modelling
3. India Biopesticides Market Overview and Genesis, 2013-2018
3.1. Agricultural Overview
4. Comparative Analysis of India Biopesticides Market with Global Market
4.1. Recent Investment Details (Mergers, Acquisition and Partnerships in Biopesticides Market)
5. Value Chain Analysis of India Biopesticides Market
6. India Biopesticides Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)
7. India Biopesticide Market Segmentation, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)
7.1. By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), FY'2015 & FY'2019(P)
7.2. India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.3. India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.3.1. By Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.4. By Organized and Unorganized Market, FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.5. By Crops, FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.6. By Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)
7.7. India Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States, FY'2017 and FY'2019(P)
8. Growth Drivers and Restraints for India Biopesticides Market
8.1. Growth Drivers
8.2. Growth Restraints
9. Average Price of Key Biopesticides
10. Snapshot on India Bioherbicides Market
11. Snapshot on Liquid Formulation of Biopesticides
12. Decision Making Process Used by Farmers Before Purchasing Biopesticide
13. Government Policies and Regulations in Biopesticides Market in India
14. Competitive Scenario of Major Players in India Biopesticides Market, Fy' 2018
14.1. Competitive Analysis of Players in India Biopesticide Market
14.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Organized Biopesticides Market, FY'2018
14.3. Biopesticides Registrant in India
15. Company Profiles of Major Companies in India Biopesticides Market, 2018
15.1. EID Parry
15.2. T Stanes
15.3. Fortune Biotech
15.4. Excel Crop Care
15.5. International Panaacea Limited
15.6. Biotech International Limited
15.7. Kan Biosys
15.8. Pest Control India (PCI)
15.9. PJ Margo
15.10. Prathibha Biotech
15.11. Company Profiles of Other Major Players (Zytex Biotech and Camson Bio Technologies), FY'2018
16. India Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2019-FY'2024E
16.1. India Biopesticides Market Future Segmentation, FY'2024
16.2. Cause and Effect Relationship between Industry Factors and India Biopesticides Industry Prospects
17. Analyst Recommendations for India Biopesticides Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os6ldt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: