The report titled India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024 - Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth provides a comprehensive analysis of Biopesticides market in India.

The report focuses on market size, market segmentation by unorganized and organized sector, By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), by India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), by India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), by By Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), by Crops, by Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States.

The report also covers the competitive landscape, government role and regulations, growth restraints, drivers. The report concludes with market projections highlighting opportunities and cautions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modelling

  • Research Methodology
  • Limitations
  • Variables (Dependent and Independent)
  • Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
  • Final Conclusion

3. India Biopesticides Market Overview and Genesis, 2013-2018
3.1. Agricultural Overview

  • Status of Farm Mechanization
  • Major Uses of Biopesticides in India

4. Comparative Analysis of India Biopesticides Market with Global Market
4.1. Recent Investment Details (Mergers, Acquisition and Partnerships in Biopesticides Market)

5. Value Chain Analysis of India Biopesticides Market

6. India Biopesticides Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)

7. India Biopesticide Market Segmentation, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)
7.1. By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), FY'2015 & FY'2019(P)

  • Neem Based Pesticides Market, 2013-2018
  • Microbial Pesticide Market Segmentation By Application (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides and Bioherbicides), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)

7.2. India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.3. India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.3.1. By Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.4. By Organized and Unorganized Market, FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.5. By Crops, FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)
7.6. By Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)
7.7. India Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States, FY'2017 and FY'2019(P)

  • Overview
  • Consumption Pattern

8. Growth Drivers and Restraints for India Biopesticides Market
8.1. Growth Drivers

  • Increasing Health Awareness
  • Growing Population
  • Impetus by Government to Improve Soil Health And Conserve Environment
  • Increasing Farmer's Income
  • Requirement of Low Expenditure
  • Flexible Registration Process

8.2. Growth Restraints

  • Massive Availablity of Counterfiet Biopesticides
  • Shorter Shelf Life
  • Slow in Action
  • Well Established Market for Chemical Pesticides
  • Gradual Disappearance of Mixed Cropping
  • Erratic Availability of Biopesticides

9. Average Price of Key Biopesticides

  • Sales Points for Pesticides Distribution in India

10. Snapshot on India Bioherbicides Market

11. Snapshot on Liquid Formulation of Biopesticides

12. Decision Making Process Used by Farmers Before Purchasing Biopesticide

13. Government Policies and Regulations in Biopesticides Market in India

  • General Overview
  • The Insecticides Act, 1968
  • Mandatory Registration of Biopesticides
  • Pesticides Management Bill, 2008
  • Proposed Pesticides Management Bill, 2017
  • Major Pesticides Testing Laboratories
  • Focus On Make In India
  • Customs Duty
  • Integrated Pest Management at a Glance
  • National Research Center for Integrated Pest Management (NCIPM)
  • Minimum Infrastructure Required for the Manufacturing of Biopesticides

14. Competitive Scenario of Major Players in India Biopesticides Market, Fy' 2018
14.1. Competitive Analysis of Players in India Biopesticide Market
14.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Organized Biopesticides Market, FY'2018
14.3. Biopesticides Registrant in India

15. Company Profiles of Major Companies in India Biopesticides Market, 2018
15.1. EID Parry
15.2. T Stanes
15.3. Fortune Biotech
15.4. Excel Crop Care
15.5. International Panaacea Limited
15.6. Biotech International Limited
15.7. Kan Biosys
15.8. Pest Control India (PCI)
15.9. PJ Margo
15.10. Prathibha Biotech
15.11. Company Profiles of Other Major Players (Zytex Biotech and Camson Bio Technologies), FY'2018

16. India Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2019-FY'2024E
16.1. India Biopesticides Market Future Segmentation, FY'2024

  • By Origin (Biochemical, Microbial And PIP), FY'2024
  • By Application (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bioherbicides), FY'2024E
  • By Unorganized and Organized Market, FY'2024E
  • By Crops (Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Vegetables, Fruits, Cash Crops, Flowers, Spices and Tea), FY'2024E

16.2. Cause and Effect Relationship between Industry Factors and India Biopesticides Industry Prospects

17. Analyst Recommendations for India Biopesticides Market

