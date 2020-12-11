Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Biopesticides Market Outlook to 2024 - Government Impetus to Improve Soil Health Further Supported by Flexible Registration Process Expected to Pose Healthy Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report focuses on market size, market segmentation by unorganized and organized sector, By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), by India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), by India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), by By Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), by Crops, by Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States.



The report also covers the competitive landscape, government role and regulations, growth restraints, drivers. The report concludes with market projections highlighting opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modelling

Research Methodology

Limitations

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Final Conclusion

3. India Biopesticides Market Overview and Genesis, 2013-2018

3.1. Agricultural Overview

Status of Farm Mechanization

Major Uses of Biopesticides in India

4. Comparative Analysis of India Biopesticides Market with Global Market

4.1. Recent Investment Details (Mergers, Acquisition and Partnerships in Biopesticides Market)



5. Value Chain Analysis of India Biopesticides Market



6. India Biopesticides Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)



7. India Biopesticide Market Segmentation, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)

7.1. By Origin (Microbial, Biochemical Biopesticides and PIPS), FY'2015 & FY'2019(P)

Neem Based Pesticides Market, 2013-2018

Microbial Pesticide Market Segmentation By Application (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides and Bioherbicides), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)

7.2. India Biofungicides Market Segmentation (Trichoderma Viride and Harzianum, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, Bacillus Subtilis/ Pumilus, Ampelomyces Quisqualis, Fusarium Proliferatum), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)

7.3. India Bioinsecticides Market Segmentation (Bacillus Thuringiensis Variant Kurstaki, Beauveria Bassiana, Verticillium Lecanii, Metarhizium anisopliae, Paecilomyces lilacinus and Others), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)

7.3.1. By Target Pests (Sucking Insects, Soil Insects, Caterpillars, Nematodes), FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)

7.4. By Organized and Unorganized Market, FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)

7.5. By Crops, FY'2015 and FY'2019(P)

7.6. By Imported and Indigenous Biopesticides, FY'2013-FY'2019(P)

7.7. India Biopesticides Consumption by Regions and States, FY'2017 and FY'2019(P)

Overview

Consumption Pattern

8. Growth Drivers and Restraints for India Biopesticides Market

8.1. Growth Drivers

Increasing Health Awareness

Growing Population

Impetus by Government to Improve Soil Health And Conserve Environment

Increasing Farmer's Income

Requirement of Low Expenditure

Flexible Registration Process

8.2. Growth Restraints

Massive Availablity of Counterfiet Biopesticides

Shorter Shelf Life

Slow in Action

Well Established Market for Chemical Pesticides

Gradual Disappearance of Mixed Cropping

Erratic Availability of Biopesticides

9. Average Price of Key Biopesticides

Sales Points for Pesticides Distribution in India

10. Snapshot on India Bioherbicides Market



11. Snapshot on Liquid Formulation of Biopesticides



12. Decision Making Process Used by Farmers Before Purchasing Biopesticide



13. Government Policies and Regulations in Biopesticides Market in India

General Overview

The Insecticides Act, 1968

Mandatory Registration of Biopesticides

Pesticides Management Bill, 2008

Proposed Pesticides Management Bill, 2017

Major Pesticides Testing Laboratories

Focus On Make In India

Customs Duty

Integrated Pest Management at a Glance

National Research Center for Integrated Pest Management (NCIPM)

Minimum Infrastructure Required for the Manufacturing of Biopesticides

14. Competitive Scenario of Major Players in India Biopesticides Market, Fy' 2018

14.1. Competitive Analysis of Players in India Biopesticide Market

14.2. Market Share of Major Players in India Organized Biopesticides Market, FY'2018

14.3. Biopesticides Registrant in India



15. Company Profiles of Major Companies in India Biopesticides Market, 2018

15.1. EID Parry

15.2. T Stanes

15.3. Fortune Biotech

15.4. Excel Crop Care

15.5. International Panaacea Limited

15.6. Biotech International Limited

15.7. Kan Biosys

15.8. Pest Control India (PCI)

15.9. PJ Margo

15.10. Prathibha Biotech

15.11. Company Profiles of Other Major Players (Zytex Biotech and Camson Bio Technologies), FY'2018



16. India Biopesticides Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2019-FY'2024E

16.1. India Biopesticides Market Future Segmentation, FY'2024

By Origin (Biochemical, Microbial And PIP), FY'2024

By Application (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bioherbicides), FY'2024E

By Unorganized and Organized Market, FY'2024E

By Crops (Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Vegetables, Fruits, Cash Crops, Flowers, Spices and Tea), FY'2024E

16.2. Cause and Effect Relationship between Industry Factors and India Biopesticides Industry Prospects



17. Analyst Recommendations for India Biopesticides Market

