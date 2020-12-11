New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tokenization Market by Component Application Area, Tokenization Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933547/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of knowledge and understanding about tokens and ambiguity between encryption and tokenization among end users as well as increase in complexities in the implementation of tokenization and fraud prevention may restrain market growth.

• By tokenization technique, API-based segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



With the help of tokenization API, customers reduce the risk of storing critical information on their local servers.Customers can request new payments with the help of POST/order services of Gateway API.



API helps in getting the details of PAN with the help of GET function, whereas the create and update functions is used to tokenize data and update the previously tokenized data. Organizations with in-house technical teams would prefer API-based solutions as these organizations have more complex payment needs, and businesses are spread across multiple regions.



Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Large organizations are adopting tokenization solutions due to the increasing money laundering and fraudulent activities, identity thefts, processing of high-risk transactions, compliant to different regulations, and cost-cutting on manual processes.These organizations are the early adopters of tokenization, as they use a huge amount of confidential data of consumers and have a large number of business applications susceptible to cyber attacks.



Due to their large size, these enterprises with different types of IT infrastructure face the difficult task of effectively managing the security for several applications across the enterprise.With the rapid adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, large enterprises now not only have to protect systems and endpoints that are interconnected to enterprise networks, but also have to defend applications running on these endpoints.



These organizations prefer to outsource tokenization services to lower their burden of PCI DSS compliance management.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC economies are witnessing high growth in increased payment innovation, specifically in eCommerce.Asian consumers are expecting seamless, easy, and secure digital infrastructure when it comes to online shopping and payments.



Consumers in the region use various payment methods for online transactions within and outside countries.Therefore, APAC companies are facing the rising demand for securing payment methods.



Due to the ever-growing cyber threats faced by the expanding eCommerce landscape, the concern over payment security spending in APAC is also increasing.Despite several measures taken by organizations, operational frauds continue to rise in this region due to the failure in the implementation of standards and lack of clarity in regulatory compliance in the region.



Due to the increasing sophistication threat levels, APAC countries are enhancing and launching new national payment security and data protection policies. Hence APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By Company: Tier I: 20%, Tier II: 57%, and Tier III: 33%

• By Designation: C-Level: 40%, Manager and Other Level: 60%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 45%



The report includes the study of the key players offering tokenization solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global tokenization market, including Fiserv (US), Mastercard (US), Visa (US), Micro Focus (UK), American Express (US) , HelpSystems (US), MeaWallet (Norway), Thales TCT (France), CipherCloud (US), Futurex (US) , TokenEx (US), nCipher(England), VeriFone (US) , Bluefin Payment Systems (US), Marqeta (US), Paragon Payment Solutions (US), IntegraPay (Australia), AsiaPay (China), Liaison Technologies (US), Ingenico Payments (Netherlands), Sygnum (Switzerland), HST (Brazil), cardlink (Greece), Sequent Software(US) and Shift4Payments (US).



Research coverage

• The report segments the global tokenization market by component, service, application area, tokenization technique, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The application area segment comprises of payment security, user authentication and compliance management. The tokenization technique segment comprises API-based and gateway-based. The deployment mode segment comprises cloud and on-premises. The organization size segment comprises SMEs and large enterprises. The tokenization market by vertical includes BFSI, Healthcare, IT and ITES, Government, Retail and eCommerce, Energy and Utilities and Others (Telecom, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, and Media and Entertainment).



The report covers the tokenization market with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the global tokenization market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments. Hence it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are split further across applications and regions.

2. It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.





