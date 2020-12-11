Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam E-Learning Market Outlook to 2023 - Driven by Rising Adoption of Smartclasses, E-books in Schools and MOOCs and Smart Authoring Tools in Corporate Training and Test Preparation Segment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis on the E-Learning market of Vietnam. The report covers various aspects including Vietnam E-Learning market overview and genesis, Vietnam E-learning market value chain analysis, market size by revenue, market segmentation by content and technology services, by type of end users (schools, universities, corporate and others), by type of offerings (LMS, smart class, packaged content, smart authoring tool, digitized services), by the type of LMS (LMS Self Hosted and LMS Firm Hosted), by the smart class market (online live session and online class session), by the type of packaged content market in the B2B and B2C scenario (custom made courses and standard courses), by type of smart authoring tools market (content editing tools, simulation and gamification) and by the source of viewing content (mobile, PC browser, PC firm software) market ecosystem, heat map, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations.



The report concludes with future market segmentations and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Consolidated Research Approach

2.4. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.5. Correlation Matrix

2.6. Regression Matrix

2.7. Limitations and Conclusion



3. Vietnam E-Learning Market Overview and Genesis

3.1 Vietnam E-learning Market Timeline

3.2 Vietnam E-Learning Market Overview (Business Cycle)

3.3 ICT in Vietnam E-Learning Market

3.4 ICT Government Structure in Vietnam

3.5 Vietnam Market Ecosystem



4. Vietnam E-Learning Market Value Chain Analysis

4.1 Vietnam E-Learning Market Value Chain Flowchart

4.2 Vietnam E-Learning Market Value Chain Analysis



5. Vietnam E-Learning Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018



6. Vietnam E-Learning Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

6.1 By Content and Technology Services, 2013 - 2018

6.2 By Type of Offerings (LMS, Smart Class, Packaged Content, Smart Authoring Tools and Digitized Services), 2018

6.2.1. By Type of LMS (Self Hosted and Firm Hosted), 2018

6.2.2. By Type of Smart Class (Online Class Session and Online Live Session), 2018

6.2.3. By Type of Packaged Content in the B2B Scenario (Standard and Custom-made Courses), 2018

6.2.4. By Type of Packaged Content in the Business-to-Consumer Scenario (Standard and Custom-made Courses), 2018

6.2.5. By Type of Smart Authoring Tools (Gamification, Simulation and Content Editing Tools), 2018

6.3 By the Method of Viewing (Browser, Firm Software and Mobile), 2018

6.4 By the Type of End Users (K-12, Universities, Corporate and Others), 2018



7. Trends and Developments in Vietnam E-Learning Market



8. Issues and Challenges in Vietnam E-Learning Market



9. Regulatory Framework in Vietnam E-Learning Market



10. Decision Making Process in Vietnam E-Learning Market



11. SWOT Analysis for Vietnam E-learning Market



12. Comparative Landscape in the Vietnam E-Learning Market

12.1 Competition Scenario in Vietnam E-Learning Market (Competition Stage, Major Players and Parameters on the Basis of which Companies Compete in the Market)

12.2 Heat Map of Companies representing their Presence or Absence of Features in their Product Offerings

12.3 Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in the Vietnam E-Learning Market (Company Overview, Services Portfolio, Regional Presence, Key Business Features, Recent Developments, Pricing Analysis, Business Partners, Major Clients and Strengths)

12.3.1. E-Group

12.3.2. Yola

12.3.3. Pro Seeds

12.3.4. Hocmai

12.3.5. Kyna

12.3.6. MVV Academy

12.3.7. Topica Edtech Group

12.3.8. Pharos Smart Education

12.3.9. Other Players (Rockit Online, Rabiti, Edubit, Dodaihoc, SchoolBus, Edumall) Operating in the Vietnam E-Learning Market



13. Company Content and Technology Development Pricing in Vietnam E-Learning Market (Pro Seeds E-learning Solutions)



14. Vietnam E-learning Market Future Outlook and Projections 2018-2023E

14.1. By Revenue, 2018-2023E

14.2. By Segments, 2023E

14.2.1. By Content and Technology Services, 2023E

14.2.2. By Type of Offerings (LMS, Smart Class, Packaged Content, Smart Authoring Tools and Digitized Services), 2023E

14.2.2.1. By Type of LMS (Self Hosted and Firm Hosted), 2023E

14.2.2.2. By Type of Smart Class (Online Class Session and Online Live Session), 2023E

14.2.2.3. By Type of Packaged Content in the B2B Scenario (Standard and Custom-made Courses), 2023E

14.2.2.4. By Type of Packaged Content in the Business-to-Consumer Scenario (Standard and Custom-made Courses), 2023E

14.2.2.5. By Type of Smart Authoring Tools (Gamification, Simulation and Content Editing Tools), 2023E

14.2.3. By the Method of Viewing (Browser, Firm Software and Mobile), 2023E

14.2.4. By the Type of End Users (K-12, Universities, Corporate and Others), 2023E



15. Analyst Recommendations for Vietnam E-Learning Market

