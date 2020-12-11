New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Antioxidants Market by Antioxidants Type, Polymer Resin And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05196123/?utm_source=GNW

However, the untapped demand in the agricultural sector of developing countries will act as an opportunity for the market.



Phenolic antioxidant is estimated to be the largest type in 2019.

Antioxidants are classified on the basis of their ability to interrupt the overall oxidation process.Chain breaking and preventive mechanisms are the two major antioxidant mechanisms that interfere with polymer oxidation cycles.



The two classes of antioxidants identified are chain-breaking or primary antioxidants and preventive or secondary antioxidants.Primary antioxidants react rapidly and are, therefore, referred to as radical scavengers.



Phenolic antioxidants are primary antioxidants, which interfere with chain propagation by terminating the free radical.They are used for plastics or polymer systems that are sensitive to thermal and oxidative degradation due to the formation of peroxides and free radicals.



Phenolic antioxidants protect plastics or other polymers against degradation and oxidation at high processing temperatures.



The PP resin is projected to account for the largest share, in terms of volume and value, of the overall plastic antioxidants market between 2020 and 2025.

PP is a thermoplastic polymer with the presence of tertiary carbon atoms.The presence of tertiary carbon atoms makes it susceptible to oxidation and thermal degradation at high temperatures.



Polypropylene is processed at temperatures between 428°F and 536°F, and under these conditions, it degrades to form low molecular weight products.Thus, antioxidants are added to PP to stabilize it.



Antioxidants are added during the manufacturing process and palletizing. The commonly used antioxidant for PP is butylated hydroxyl-toluene (BHT), which is used as a primary antioxidant, and phosphite & phosphonite, used as secondary antioxidants.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest plastic antioxidants market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Asia Pacific dominated the plastic antioxidants market in 2019, It is also projected to witness the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.The growing population and increasing disposable income in countries such as China and India are fueling the growth of the building & construction, packaging, automotive, and other industries in Asia Pacific, thereby driving the plastics and consequently plastic antioxidants market.



The region is characterized by a growing population and economic developments.The increasing population in the region, accompanied by increasing construction spending in the developing markets of China, India, and Indonesia, is projected to make this region an ideal destination for the plastic industry.



This, in turn, is expected to drive the plastic antioxidants industry in the near future.

The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Songwon (South Korea), Adeka Corporation (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), SK Capital (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), 3V Sigma S.p.A (Italy), and Dover Chemical Corporation (US).



