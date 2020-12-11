Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Personal Care Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type; Distribution Channel; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European personal care wipes market was valued at US$ 2,907.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4,445.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.



Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. Various types of personal care wipes are commercially available such as baby personal care wipes, makeup removal personal care wipes, cooling personal care wipes, perfume personal care wipes, body personal care wipes, medical personal care wipes, general cleaning personal care wipes, intimate personal care wipes, nail polish removal personal care wipes, and antibacterial personal care wipes. These personal care wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of personal care wipes is convenience. Using personal care wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust.



Based on product type, the European personal care wipes market has been segmented into baby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable, and others. The baby wipes segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the hand and body wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices are the key factors propelling the demand for baby personal care wipes in Europe. The shift toward healthy lifestyle and rising focus on sanitation and well-being of babies, has further driven the demand for personal care wipes in European market.



Geographically, the European personal care wipes market has been segmented into the Germany, France, Italy, Russia, the UK, and Rest of European countries. Germany held the largest share of the European personal care wipes market, followed by the UK and France. The growth of the personal care wipes market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising demand for personal care wipes among various end-users. Additionally, the demand for personal care products such as baby personal care wipes, hand and body wipes, and facial care wipes is increasing in developed countries such as the US and Canada due to rising concern of health and hygiene among the consumers. Moreover, surging demand for natural, chemical-free, and biodegradable personal care wipes is further projected to propel the demand for personal care wipes in the region. The region is also dominated by the presence of major personal care wipes manufacturers, such as Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, and Edgewell Personal Care.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Personal Care Wipes Market



COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the personal care wipes market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.



Body Wipe Company, Diamond Wipes International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, and Unicharm International are among the major players in the European personal care wipes market.



Overall the size of the European personal care wipes market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Additionally, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the European personal care wipes market.



