Synapse XT is a triple-action supplement that uses the best quality ingredients available worldwide to simultaneously support the perception of sounds and senses, support the communication between cells to minimize brain fatigue signs, support hearing, memory, and focus. According to the official website, this supplement's eight powerful ingredients were created by a man known as Bryan Jones. Furthermore, this supplement has already achieved many recommendations as being a natural way to fight tinnitus. Researching online, these commendations come from people who claimed that they used it. Moreover, the official Synapse XT webpage shows badges and claim that this supplement may be manufactured in the USA and has GMP known as the Good Manufacturing Practice brand. This review will analyze if it is true or not.

Synapse XT dietary supplement makes use of a combination of different natural ingredients. Each of these ingredients interacts to enhance brain capacity and improve hearing. While the product claims are very positive, we must look at what research findings say about the product's efficacy. Understanding the research findings can help us conclude whether this dietary supplement is safe for consumption or not.

Research Studies on the Efficacy of Synapse XT

Growing older can take a tremendous toll on our bodies. We gradually begin to lose some of our body functions. As the normal body functions continue to decline, we experience many problems like Tinnitus and Alzheimer’s disease. The human brain is the central organ of the human body, and, therefore, the brain needs proper maintenance. The well-being of the brain is essential. Some of the main issues that we experience as we grow older come from the obstruction of normal brain function. Imbalance in the brain may occur as a result of the accumulation of toxins over time.

As a result of the imbalance, some people may find it difficult to remember or focus on specific activities. Others may find themselves falling ill quickly. Concentration can also be an issue. Imbalance in the brain can also be the leading cause of Tinnitus and some forms of hearing loss. Neglecting these problems can lead to a more severe outcome. Therefore, taking care of your brain health is something you don’t have to joke about as you grow older.

While many people choose to visit the doctor, there is a cheaper and safe way to help people as they age to maintain a healthy brain function. A dietary supplement is a safe way to cope with aging. A close study of Synapse XT supplement shows that it contains different active ingredients that can help people enjoy a healthier life as they grow older.

Extensive studies show the efficacy of Synapse XT. The Synapse XT supplement itself does not comprise only a single active ingredient, but several substances are collected. All the ingredients used in the composition of Synapse XT have been demonstrated over time by scientists to have health benefits.

It is vital to make use of the assessment of scientific research concerning the Synapse XT supplement. It takes plenty of time to research and exhaustively study all the necessary factors about the supplement before coming up with a definite conclusion. The studies conducted on the individual ingredients present in Synapse XT have shown convincing results regarding the benefits the user stands to gain from using the formulation.

However, it will be more helpful if we can get the summaries of the researches. It will assist in having a much clearer understanding of the results of the studies. The sections below outline summaries of the research studies on each of the active ingredients in Synapse XT:

Synapse XT Ingredients

Synapse XT supplement contains the next ingredients:

Hibiscus

Garlic

B Vitamins

Hawthorn Berry

Potassium

Rosemary

Magnesium

Green Tea

Following, people will see if these Synapse XT ingredients will help or not against tinnitus or other hearing disorders.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus is one of the natural ingredients included in Synapse XT as it has antioxidant and neuroprotective features as outlined by researchers. The Hibiscus' antioxidant properties are the reason why its extract is considered protective for the brain cells by scientists.

In May 2015, a research study on Hibiscus's protective effect in brain cell injury became a topic in the Avicenna Journal of Phytomedicine, which is one of the most respected in the field. The conclusion of the study indicates the beneficial effects of this natural ingredient. It also justifies its inclusion in Synapse XT.

Garlic

Garlic is mainly useful because its antioxidant nature means it is a good option for brain health. The brain is known to suffer from degenerative conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease over time. It explains why some nutritionists recommend the inclusion of items like garlic in the diet of elderly citizens.

Garlic is one of the Synapse XT Ingredients, and as it contains antioxidants, it can offer protection to the brain cells against damage caused by oxidation and other biochemical processes. When you take garlic in the right amount, researchers show that it can maximize the production of antioxidant enzymes in the cells. It further helps in the management of stress upon cells due to oxidation.

Synapse XT is also known as a performance-enhancing substance and assists in improving the overall physical performance of the users of Synapse XT. Research published by the National Institutes of Health in November 2007 also shows that garlic can reduce fatigue resulting from exercise. The inclusion of garlic in Synapse XT is a time-tested practice that ensures maximum health benefits for the user.

B Vitamins

Vitamins in this group include Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic acid (B5), Pyridoxine (B6), Biotin (B7), Folic acid (B9), and Cobalamins (B12). According to research, there is a link between cognitive problems, brain shrinkage, and the above vitamins' absence. Therefore, their inclusion in Synapse XT is a plus.

Over time, scientific studies have shown that these B vitamins, when taken in the right dosage, help in cellular repair, improve cellular metabolism, and the production of several essential chemicals and molecules. The inclusion of B vitamins in Synapse XT ensures benefits outlined by scientists are derived.

Hawthorn Berry

The presence of Hawthorn Berry in Synapse XT is essential and worth the notice. Studies show that this berry's immense health benefits include the ability to improve cellular health as a result of the antioxidant property alongside the anti-inflammation properties.

Potassium

Potassium is one of the Synapse XT ingredients used in many dietary supplements and other medications. It is for a good reason, too, that it is also in Synapse XT. It is one of the most vital minerals for the cells of the body. Potassium assists in regulating fluid balance and coordination of contraction in the muscle cells, but most importantly, it helps in the transmission of signals in the nerves.

The correct quantity of potassium in the central and peripheral nervous system is vital for the brain's optimal function. For this reason, recommendations are made for the consumption of a potassium-rich diet as it also helps in minimizing the risks of developing other medical conditions. That potassium is present in Synapse XT shows that the user will reap many healthy advantages, especially relating to the brain and overall cognitive function.

Rosemary

Synapse XT is full of many active and beneficial ingredients, and one of the most prominent of these is Rosemary. It is very rich in compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Rosemary is very good at boosting the immune system. It also helps to improve blood circulation.

Magnesium

Science has provided sufficient details on the health benefits of magnesium. It is one of the most vital minerals as far as cellular activity in the body is concerned. It is good naturally for the brain as it is part of practically all the biochemical reactions going on in the nervous system. Magnesium helps by functioning as a helper molecule or a cofactor in these reactions that involve enzymes.

Magnesium is essential creation of energy, production of new proteins, muscle cell metabolism, regulation of the nervous system, and hundreds of other processes in the body. The inclusion of magnesium in Synapse XT is because it regulates the nervous system. This mineral assists in the regulation of chemicals known as neurotransmitters.

These neurotransmitters are responsible for transferring messages across different parts of the brain and the nervous system. Magnesium helps in the maintenance of proper brain function. Not everyone takes an adequate amount of magnesium. So its inclusion in Synapse XT is a brilliant decision. Improving brain function via optimizing neurotransmitter function is one of the most relevant magnesium-based formulation effects like Synapse XT.

Green Tea

Green tea has been a useful herb over the years to help someone maintain mental alertness. Due to the benefits of this product, it forms the main ingredient in many dietary supplements. Research shows that there are several health benefits of green tea. Green tea is rich in polyphenols, and consuming green tea can help to prevent cell damage. It can also help boost the main brain functions to an optimal level and protect your hearing ability. The combination of the green tea in Synapse XT makes it an active supplement.

What Does Synapse XT Do?

Synapse XT comprises different natural ingredients filled with nutrients and vitamins. According to research, the ingredients in Synapse XT are very active and can improve hearing and the brain's general function.

Synapse XT helps to remove harmful toxins from the body hence cleansing it, especially the brain. Due to the deep cleansing of the brain, the brain can function better and remain healthy.

Synapse XT helps to rejuvenate brain cells and improve the optimal performance of the brain. As you grow older, the brain begins to lose some of its natural functions. The brain neurons gradually lose their ability. Unfortunately, most parts of the brain cannot renew naturally without help. Due to the continuous loss of neurons as we age, it lowers the brain's performance, which can lead to certain health complications like Alzheimer's and Tinnitus. Nourishing the brain with nutrients and vitamins are beneficial to the brain as one grows older. It will help sustain and improve the brain cells' health, leading to improved brain functionality and enhances brain health.

The rich nutrients and vitamins in Synapse XT help boost reasoning, leading to enhanced mental clarity. The cognitive abilities include brain memory ( ability to retain and recall information), attentiveness, language comprehension, perception, and decision making, which is critical for the smooth running of our everyday life and social behavior. When you consume Synapse XT supplement daily, what it does to the system is it nourishes the frontal and parietal lobe of the brain, which is responsible for initiating and coordinating different cognitive abilities.

Synapse XT also promotes a calming and relaxing sensation for regular consumers of the product. According to research, vitamins can help create a soothing feeling in people with Tinnitus that causes discomfort. Daily consumption of Synapse XT supplement can help such persons to relax. It also brings stability to the hormones, which improve the overall health of the brain.

How Does Synapse XT Work?

The mechanism of function of Synapse XT has a direct link to the careful selection of the composition ingredients. They have different unique properties, which makes them the perfect raw material for this dietary supplement. Synapse XT consists of Hibiscus, Garlic, select Vitamins of the B class, Hawthorn Berry, Potassium, Rosemary, and Magnesium.

Each of these ingredients has its contributory effect, and it is a combination of all the actions of the active material that make this supplement operational. This implies that the function of Synapse XT is not dependent on a single ingredient alone but the collection of all the active ingredients, which contributes to the efficiency of the Synapse XT supplement.

It is rich with powerful ingredients that are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents on their own. The package's strength is a total sum of the effects put in place by the individual components. The user enjoys multiple benefits regarding brain health and the sense of hearing.

It is particularly vital for those who might have been suffering from underlying medical conditions or pregnant women. It is always good to consult with the physician even when one understands how the formulation works.

According to the manufacturer, Synapse XT works in four stages. The first stage is the detoxification stage. The natural ingredients are rich in detoxifiers, which reduces harmful toxins from the body. The toxins include those on the surface of the brain that causes Tinnitus.

The second stage is known as the calming stage. The Hibiscus contains chemicals that help your body release a calming hormone. When you consume this dietary supplement, you feel very calm, which is essential for the brain's optimal performance.

The third stage involves changes in the functions of the brain. Ingredients such as garlic and nicotinic acid can actively adjust the brain function to improve thoughts' clarity and enhance focus.

The last stage involves the improvement of brain health. Synapse XT helps to revive the brain tissues, which gradually gets rid of Tinnitus.

Synapse XT Benefits

Synapse XT is a blend of health-boosting herbs and other natural ingredients subject to scientists' intense study over time. They are very active, and you can see some of the benefits in the previous chapters. Each of the ingredients has its health benefits that are good for the brain, and more importantly, the sense of hearing. Overall, the following are some of the benefits that accrue from Synapse XT:

Improvement in the perception of the feelings and auditory impulses

Optimizing of memory and focus

Increased ability to engage in mental tasks

A remarkable increase in the hearing ability

Brain fatigue reduces to the barest minimum because of the improvement in communication between the neurons of the central and peripheral nervous systems

The increased quality of life stemming from improved hearing and overall cognitive performance

These benefits clearly show why scientists regard Synapse XT as an excellent formulation for the brain. It contains all the main ingredients that maintain and sustain a healthy brain. It is a blend of effective ingredients that help boost brain health remarkably and improve the sense of hearing, and you can see this feature in Synapse XT reviews.

It is also important to stress that the formulation is made from natural ingredients only. There is no synthetic compound, and in an age where many issues are associated with synthetic compounds, Synapse XT must be all-natural. As Synapse XT is made up of natural ingredients only, there is no fear of harmful side effects.

Synapse XT Side Effects & Ingredients Side Effects

The Synapse XT Official Website claims that there are no artificial additives or preservatives with harmful side effects on the body that this supplement may contain. We carefully studied the natural ingredients to see if there are any possible side effects. So far, there are no known side effects of the supplement, and no user has reported any.

Therefore, the product is safe for consumption for anyone above eighteen and wants to strengthen their brainpower. Other people who should avoid this dietary supplement are pregnant women and women breastfeeding their babies. People with chronic health conditions, especially heart diseases, need to verify with a physician before using any dietary supplement.

Both men and women can use this tinnitus supplement. To get Synapse XT benefits, you need to take two pills daily, during breakfast and dinner. Swallow your Synapse XT dietary supplement with a glass of water. The product dosage is very easy to follow, and you can easily carry the plastic bottle around.

While the product itself has no known side effects, it is crucial to look at the various ingredients to see what studies say about consuming them. Note that not everyone experiences drug side effects the same way. Therefore, some side effects may be peculiar to certain persons alone and not to everyone.

Juniper Berry Side Effects

Juniper has anti-inflammatory qualities due to its high content of flavonoids. Consuming Juniper berry can help reduce inflammation in the body as a result of toxins. However, consuming Juniper Berry in its natural form can cause complications such as seizures and other mild side effects. In severe cases, consuming a large quantity of Juniper Berries in its raw form can cause kidney complications.

Green Tea Side Effects

The presence of Green Tea Extract in Synapse XT is essential. Green tea extract is relevant because of its use as a detoxifier that helps to flush toxins from the body. Furthermore, the consumption of Green Tea extract can help to boost the body's immunity. However, consuming an overdose of Green Tea can cause side effects due to caffeine in the substance. Some of the mild side effects range from vomiting, nervousness, irregular heartbeat, headache, convulsions, dizziness, and confusion.

Vitamin B Side Effects

Vitamin B comprises of different types, and they help replenish energy in the body. Vitamins also help to boost the immune system. Vitamin B in Synapse XT makes the supplement very effective in energizing the body and putting you in shape for any activity. The Vitamin B ingredient contains riboflavin (1.2mg), folate (800mcg), and Vitamin B6 (1.7mg). Vitamins are essential for the optimal function of the body. However, an overdose can of vitamins cause mild to severe side effects such as blurry vision, vomiting, skin conditions, diarrhea, heightened thirst, frequency in urination, and abdominal cramps.

Vitamin C Side Effects

Synapse XT also contains Vitamin C, which is also an essential vitamin for the body's optimal functioning. The presence of Vitamin C in Synapse XT will help to improve your mood as it releases hormones that make you happy. Consuming Vitamin C in the right quantity according to daily dosage is safe. However, excess intake of vitamin C can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, heartburn, nausea, insomnia, abdominal pain, and headache.

Garlic Side Effects

Consumption of Garlic in the right quantity is good for your body. According to studies, garlic contains a substance that can help improve cognitive reasoning. Garlic is an essential ingredient in the Synapse XT supplement. There are little or no severe side effects that may occur due to consuming garlic in its natural form. However, Garlic has a strong smell. Therefore, consuming garlic in large quantities can lead to body odor, heartburn, and diarrhea.

Magnesium Side Effects

Synapse XT helps to fight depression and low BP due to the presence of magnesium in the supplement. Magnesium also helps reduce insulin resistance and inflammation in the body. Synapse XT supplement contains about 200mg of magnesium to help deliver its function. High magnesium dosage from supplements or medication can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and nausea. Furthermore, taking supplements that contain magnesium can trigger some form of adverse drug reaction.

Hibiscus Side Effects

Hibiscus is an active ingredient in Synapse XT. It is a natural herb, which helps people experiencing hypertension and anxiety. Hibiscus's overuse of dietary supplements can cause painful urination, gas constipation, headache, and stomach pain.

Hawthorn Berry Side Effects



Hawthorn Berry is the primary ingredient in the Synapse XT supplement. Hawthorn Berry is relevant for its antioxidant properties, which are beneficial to the body. However, it has specific side effects, including insomnia, palpitations, stomach upset, nausea, dizziness, headache, agitation, sweating, and fatigue.

Synapse XT Price & Official Website

Synapse XT's supplement is available for purchase on the product’s official website. The manufacturer sells the product only on the official website. Therefore, it is crucial that you might be dealing with a fake or adulterated product any time you purchase the product from a third-party vendor.

If you compare the benefits of Synapse XT to the price, this product is very affordable. There are three price packages available for this product on the official website. There are also significant benefits you enjoy when you purchase the product from the official website.

The first Synapse XT package consists of one bottle and costs only $69. The basic package contains 30- 60 tablets and will last for 30 days. When you purchase the basic package, it attracts a shipping fee of $7.95. The product typically arrives within 5 to 7 days when you place your order. It may take up to 16 working days to deliver the product for people living outside the United States. The shipping fee will also cost around $15.95.

The popular package consists of three bottles and will last for 90 days. When you purchase the popular package, you enjoy a 15% discount on the prices. The price for the popular package is $177. At this price, you are only paying $59 for each bottle of the product. When you pay for the popular package, you enjoy free shipping of the products to your location.

The best value package consists of six bottles. The best value package attracts a 30% discount and costs $414. However, when you order for the best value package, you pay only $294 at $49 per bottle. When you buy the best value package, you also enjoy the supplement's free shipping to your destination.

The main reason why it is essential to purchasing Synapse XT from the official website is that you enjoy a 60-day iron shield money-back guarantee. The manufacturer of the product allows the customers to try the product for 60 days. Within 60 days of using the product, you should see some results. If you don’t see the results, you can return the product and request a refund. Note that some terms and conditions apply when you wish to return the product. Ensure that the Synapse XT product, the packaging you are returning is in good shape.

Pros and Cons of Synapse XT

Next, we will see the Synapse XT Pros:

Claims to help with the effect of Tinnitus

Synapse XT supports the hearing ability

It consists of 100% natural ingredients. Therefore, it is safe and has no side effects

Cleanses the brain of toxins and takes care of the root causes of Tinnitus

It enhances brain-ear healthy communication

Gets rid of the noise you hear in the ear due to Tinnitus

Very easy to follow dosage and container you can easily carry around

Synapse XT supplement claims to help improve concentration and boost brain power

According to studies, the ingredients are safe for oral consumption

Claims to reduce fatigue

It also helps to improve the general wellbeing of the individual

60-day iron-shield money-back guarantee

The Synapse XT Cons are:

You can purchase Synapse XT only from the official website. It is not available for sale in stores or other third party outlets

To get the full benefit, you must not miss the dosage

You have to take the product for a long time to experience the benefit

Synapse XT Verdict

The 100% return and a money-back guarantee that the manufacturer offers on Synapse XT make it safe to buy the product even for trial purposes. If the product results are not as you expect, you have up to 60 days to return the product, and be sure to get a full refund of your money.

Since the product also claims to contain 100% natural ingredients, you don’t need to be afraid of harmful side effects. Tinnitus causes a lot of discomforts, and with the product claims, it is worth the try. The Synapse XT price is also affordable when you compare it to the cost of correction surgery or medical implants.

