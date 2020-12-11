Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global 3D Animation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in 3D animation has undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional stop motion animations to advanced computer generated imagery animations. The rising wave of new technologies, such as visual effects and 3D modelling are creating significant potential in media and entertainment applications, and driving the demand for 3D animation.



In 3D animation market, various technologies, such as 3D modeling, motion graphics, 3D rendering, and visual effects are used in various applications. Growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies, increasing demand for 3D mobile applications and games, and rising adoption of 3D mapping technology in navigation and geospatial analysis are creating new opportunities for various 3D animation technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the 3D animation market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global 3D animation market by application, technology, and region.



Some of the 3D animation companies profiled in this report include Adobe Systems, Autodesk, AutoDesSys, Corel Corporation, Maxon Computer, NewTek, Pixologic, SideFx Software, and The Foundry VisionMongers.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the 3D animation market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in 3D animation market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in 3D animation market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in 3D animation technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this 3D animation market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this 3D animation technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in 3D Animation Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. 3D Animation Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. 3D Modeling

4.2.2. Motion Graphics

4.2.3. 3D Rendering

4.2.4. Visual Effects

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Media and Entertainment

4.3.1.1. 3D Modeling

4.3.1.2. Motion Graphics

4.3.1.3. 3D Rendering

4.3.1.4. Visual Effects

4.3.2. Healthcare and Life sciences

4.3.2.1. 3D Modeling

4.3.2.2. Motion Graphics

4.3.2.3. 3D Rendering

4.3.2.4. Visual Effects

4.3.3. Manufacturing

4.3.3.1. 3D Modeling

4.3.3.2. Motion Graphics

4.3.3.3. 3D Rendering

4.3.3.4. Visual Effects

4.3.4. Others

4.3.4.1. 3D Modeling

4.3.4.2. Motion Graphics

4.3.4.3. 3D Rendering

4.3.4.4. Visual Effects



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. 3D Animation Market by Region

5.2. North American 3D Animation Technology Market

5.2.1. United States 3D Animation Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian 3D Animation Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican 3D Animation Technology Market

5.3. European 3D Animation Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom 3D Animation Technology Market

5.3.2. German 3D Animation Technology Market

5.3.3. French 3D Animation Technology Market

5.4. APAC 3D Animation Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese 3D Animation Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese 3D Animation Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian 3D Animation Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean 3D Animation Technology Market

5.5. ROW 3D Animation Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the 3D Animation Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the 3D Animation Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the 3D Animation Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the 3D Animation Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the 3D Animation Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the 3D Animation Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the 3D Animation Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Adobe Systems

9.2. Autodesk

9.3. AutoDesSys

9.4. Corel Corporation

9.5. Maxon Computer

9.6. NewTek

9.7. Pixologic

9.8. SideFx Software

9.9. The Foundry VisionMongers



