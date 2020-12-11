New York CITY, NY , Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical pain in the body is natural, and an imminent part of human existence. It's impossible to prevent such pains in the body. A person can, however, take steps to mitigate physical pain as quickly as possible. Most people opt for painkillers for the alleviation of their pain. But painkillers do have their own share of side effects, including nausea and dizziness.

Now, there may be a better way to treat physical pain in the body in the form of Kailo. The manufacturer claims that the product can help people find relief from pain in their bodies.

About Kailo



Kailo is a risk-free and non-invasive technique that can provide relief from pain in the body. The manufacturer claims that it can treat all kinds of pain. It has a unique way of functioning. It's built-in with millions of tiny capacitors that use the electrical field in the body to deactivate the pain signals and provide relief from all kinds of physical pain. The product can treat menstrual cramps, inflammatory pain, and sports injuries.

The manufacturers make use of patented technology to create the pain-relief patches. Similar technology is known to be used in antennas and bio-transmission [source]. According to the company, the product is 100% waterproof and sweatproof. It can also be easily cleaned and washed by users.

How Does Kailo Work?

This patented pain relief patch has been created using an innovative technique to reduce physical pain in a non-invasive way. It is a scientific, non-transdermal, and drug-free way to relieve pain. Basically, a Kailo patch contains several nano-capacitors that act as a bio antenna. When the user wears this pain patch near the affected area, these nano-capacitors cause an upsurge in the body's natural electric signals. The generated signals are then transmitted to the human brain, which, in turn, switches off the pain signals. So, the user finds immediate relief from pain [source].

How to Use Kailo?

Kailo is an easy-to-use product. Users can follow the instructions given below-

The company's website says that the user has to identify the region of pain first. Primarily, it lies between the region of pain and the brain.

Users need to take the Kailo pain-relief patch and move it around the pain region. To find the most effective position, following the nervous system pathway, they need to move the patch towards the brain.

As they move it towards the brain, they will find a spot that starts tingling or warms up. This is the most effective spot to place the pain-relief patch.

To stick the patch over the skin, a silicone adhesive strip has to be pasted on it. The Kailo bundle is inclusive of these adhesive strips.

Now, the user has to place the printed side on the backside of the pain-relief patch. The adhesive strip will get attached to the patch once the two-half adhesive backing is peeled off.

Users have to attach the patch over the pain region and wait for it to start working.

The silicone adhesive strips are reusable, so adhesive backings can be stored and pasted over the patch after use.

Benefits of Kailo

Users can attach the pain-relief patch anywhere in the body. It can be used for quick and lasting relief from any kind of physical pain.

Kailo is made using patented technology. Similar technology is applied in antennas and bio-transmission.

It functions in a unique way. The Kailo patches are in-built with millions of tiny capacitors that interact with the electric field present in the human body. It deactivates and turns off the pain signals in the body.

The manufacturer claims that Kailo patches are non-transdermal, i.e., they don't cause any chemical imbalance in the body. They are 100% safe and risk-free with zero reported side effects.

The Kailo pain-relief patches are 100% waterproof and sweatproof. The contents of the kit, including the adhesive strips, are durable and long-lasting.

The product can provide relief from all kinds of pain, such as inflammatory pain, menstrual cramps, and sports injuries.

Purchase and Price

The seller provides three packages of the product on its official website. Buyers can visit the website to place an order. Given below is the pricing policy of the Kailo pain relief patch:-

One Unit of Kailo: Buyers can purchase one Kailo bundle for $99. The package contains one unit of reusable Kailo pain-relief patch, one soft carrying case, and three silicone adhesive strips.

Buyers can purchase one Kailo bundle for $99. The package contains one unit of reusable Kailo pain-relief patch, one soft carrying case, and three silicone adhesive strips. Three Units of Kailo: The seller offers three units of Kailo for $198, i.e., $66 per unit of the product. It contains three pain-relief patches, carrying cases for the patches, and nine adhesive strips.

The seller offers three units of Kailo for $198, i.e., $66 per unit of the product. It contains three pain-relief patches, carrying cases for the patches, and nine adhesive strips. Five Units of Kailo: Buyers can order five units of the pain-relief patches, five carrying cases, and 15 silicone adhesive strips for $297.

Buyers can order five units of the pain-relief patches, five carrying cases, and 15 silicone adhesive strips for $297. The manufacturer offers free shipping for all US orders.

Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

The seller has a 90-day money-back guarantee. So, if customers use the product and don't benefit from it, they can choose to return the product and get a full refund. To get a refund, users have to inform the customer service of the company. The purchased supply then has to be returned, and the items have to be sent back to the warehouse of the company. Customers need to ensure the items are in their original condition.

Once the return package reaches the company's warehouse, the company will generate a refund for the customer. The refund will exclude shipping and handling charges, which will be borne by the customer. The refund status will appear in the user's bank statement in a few days.

FAQs

Is Kailo battery-operated?

No, the pain-relief patches aren't battery-operated. The product is built using millions of tiny capacitors that interact with the electrical field of a human body. It's supposed to deactivate the pain signals and give the user relief from any kind of pain.

Does wearing more than one Kailo pain-relief patch have adverse effects?

No, it's safe to wear more than one Kailo patch at one time. Each pain-relief patch is focused on alleviating pain from one particular region. However, the manufacturer warns that wearing two or more patches at one point in time may reduce the efficacy of each Kailo.

Can the Kailo pain-relief patches help in mitigating menstrual cramps?

Yes, the manufacturer claims that the Kailo patches can help in mitigating menstrual cramps. Every woman faces such cramps at some stage of their life and the pain can be unbearable [source]. Kailo is known to reduce the pain arising from menstrual cramps.

How can users clean Kailo pain-relief patches?

Customers can clean Kailo pain-relief patches using a mixture of soap and warm water. The company recommends users to utilize the Goo Gone cleaner to wash the used patches. The surface of the patches needs to be washed using a damp towel gently. The seller suggests that the usage of alcohol-based cleaners can deplete the efficiency of Kailo over time.

How waterproof are the Kailo pain-relief patches?

The manufacturer claims that Kailo is 100% waterproof. For covering the surface of the patch, they have used a dielectric coating. The patches are created on a polyester substrate, which is waterproof. The product has been tested rigorously for water resistance. The company asks its customers to dry the patch if it gets soaked in water.

Pros

The product is safe and risk-free. It's a non-invasive way to treat physical pain.

The manufacturers have used patented technology to create the product. Similar technology is used in antennas and bio-transmission.

It mitigates pain in quick time.

Kailo is waterproof.

It's non-transdermal.

Cons

The product is available only on the company's official website.

Conclusion

Physical pain in the body can get unbearable at times. Also, using painkillers to mitigate such types of pain might not suit all. People do experience side effects from the consumption of painkillers. On the other hand, Kailo, as per the manufacturers, has zero side effects. It's a safe, risk-free, and non-invasive way to alleviate physical pain.

The seller provides three packages of the product and potential customers may visit the company's website to order a suitable package. The company also backs the product with a 90-day refund guarantee so if the customer isn't content with Kailo, they can always choose to return it, and obtain a refund.

