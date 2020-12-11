New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Bus Market, By Bus Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995462/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia bus market was valued around USD 13.51 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period on account of growing inclination of the population towards public transportation. Furthermore, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030, the country is planning to promote and enhance public transport in the country, which is anticipated to positively influence the market growth over the coming years.



Saudi Arabia bus market can be segmented based on bus length, seating capacity, fuel type, application and region.In terms of seating capacity, market can be segregated into 15-30, 30-40, 40-50 and above 50.



Among these, 30-40 segment dominated the market as it is the preferred segment on account of easy boarding, even with a stroller or wheelchair. Additionally, it can easily store large volumes of luggage.



Based on fuel type, diesel segment led the Saudi Arabia bus market with share of 71.84% in 2019 due to its low price in the country. However, increasing emphasis by the governments on clean energy public transportation, share of electric & hybrid bus is expected to increase over the coming years. Furthermore, increasing air pollution and reducing cost of batteries are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth of electric & hybrid buses in the country.

Based on application, transit bus segment is expected to grow at the highest rate as public bus operators are upgrading bus fleets to reduce fuel and emission costs, while enhancing the riding experience.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia bus market include Mercedes Benz AG, MAN SE, Scania AB, Tata Motors Limited, Hyundai Motors Company, AB Volvo, Eicher Motors Limited, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Ashok Leyland Limited and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL). The key players in the market are investing in research & development activities to manufacture technologically advanced buses and increase their market share.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia bus market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05995462/?utm_source=GNW



