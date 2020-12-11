Khris Thayer featured as one of Business View Magazine’s Entrepreneurs of the Year



AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, is excited to announce that Co-Founder and CEO, Khris Thayer has been featured in the most recent issue of Business View Magazine as one of its Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Each year Business View Magazine publishes a list of leading entrepreneurs in its Entrepreneur of the Year issue. The issue highlights business leaders across a wide variety of industries and markets. For 2020, they looked for entrepreneurs who had continued to find success during one of the most challenging years many of us can remember. Thayer was chosen for his approach to meeting challenges, decision making, and creative thinking, among other traits.

The profile in the magazine highlights the path that led Thayer to found OPTIZMO with business partner Grant Fern back in 2009. Thayer discusses how the skills he gained in a wide variety of industries, including the music industry, venture capital, patent research, and small business management all came together to help make OPTIZMO successful.

“I am thrilled to be featured by Business View Magazine in such a challenging year,” said Thayer. “However, building a successful business like OPTIZMO is never a one-person endeavor. Our growth and continued success year-over-year for over 10 years has been built on the foundation of a talented and dedicated team, combined with best-in-breed technology.”

Since its founding in 2009, OPTIZMO has provided the industry’s most advanced, secure, and powerful compliance solutions for companies that leverage email and SMS within their marketing programs. The company has evolved and grown over more than a decade and now supports hundreds of clients from around the world, powering their individual compliance programs to meet the requirements of the various rules and regulations that impact the email, SMS, and overall digital marketing landscapes.

Along with industry-leading technology client support that is second to none, OPTIZMO is also a recognized thought-leader in the digital marketing compliance arena, regularly publishing authoritative content in a variety of industry publications, delivering unique research and analysis to the market, and speaking at various industry events on marketing best practices.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, Philadelphia, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com