IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient, North America’s leading smart locker company, was again named one of the best places to work in Orange County, Calif. according to the annual Orange County Register’s Top Workplaces report for 2020. The countywide survey recognizes local companies that have had a measurable and meaningful impact on associates in the past year.



“It’s truly an honor to be selected as one of the top places to work in Orange County, especially during a year in which the entire world has been grappling with unprecedented change and challenges,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. “This recognition speaks volumes to the adaptability, positivity and professionalism of our entire team who remained committed to offering the best customer service in the industry despite record-breaking package volume.”

“At Parcel Pending, we truly believe that every package and delivery is just as special as the person receiving it, and we are so proud of our team for infusing this ‘Special. Delivery.’ mantra into everything they do every day,” continued Torres. “Much like we believe that every package is special, we also believe that every associate is very unique, special and important to what we do, and this year we really committed to ourselves as a team that we were going to build our culture on this idea. Although we’ve transitioned to a remote workforce, the “special” culture of Parcel Pending has not waned. If anything, our teams work even harder to stay connected, have fun and most importantly support one another. We remain dedicated to providing the best package management solutions to our customers as package volumes continue to escalate.”

Each year, the Orange County Register surveys associates at companies of all sizes on 24 different criteria, including benefits, compensation, social responsibility and job satisfaction. Company rankings are based on an overall score comprised of anonymous associate responses that are each given a numerical value.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending is North America’s leading smart locker company. In 2019, Parcel Pending was acquired by Quadient, the global leader in parcel, mailing, customer experience and business process automation solutions. Parcel Pending by Quadient, with nearly 3 million packages successfully delivered monthly, offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of our combined power, reach and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge.

