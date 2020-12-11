Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

of Quadient SA

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’

(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 30 November 2020 Total number of shares 34,562,912 Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,562,912 Net total number of voting rights 34,361,895

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39

l.sfaxi@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment