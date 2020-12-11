HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including travel restrictions both domestically and internationally, as well as the associated government restrictions and limitations on large group gatherings, the Demand Gen Report team has made the decision to reschedule the annual B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX) live event. After consulting key sponsors and attendees, the decision to postpone until June 2021 was made to ensure maximum success and safety for all involved. Originally scheduled to take place February 22-24, 2021, the new dates will be June 7-9, 2021. This in-person event will remain at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.



With many in the industry still eager to engage and find alternative ways to connect, the publication also announced that the brand new B2B Marketing Exchange digital experience will take place online February 22-24, 2021.

The Demand Gen Report team will again tap into their digital roots, building upon nearly a decade of immersive, engaging and educational live and digital events to create an online experience that delivers the best of all worlds. The B2B Marketing Exchange digital experience will feature: top-notch content, presented by leading industry experts; access to world-class solution providers; 1:1 networking and mentoring opportunities; hands-on, deep-dive educational sessions and much more.

“We are as eager as our community to get back to face-to-face events, but we are also committed to doing so safely and responsibly,” said Andrew Gaffney SVP & Editorial Director of Demand Gen Report. “While we wait for the live event in June, we look forward to creating a digital environment to support, inspire, educate and connect B2B marketers in February. Having hosted the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange online experience in October, we had a chance to really dig into reimagining the ‘virtual event’ concept. Rather than trying to replicate a live event online, we focused on leveraging the unique benefits that only a virtual venue can offer, and we learned a lot. Attendees rated that event 4.4 out of 5 and provided some excellent feedback for us to consider as we plan this next round. Whether in-person or online, our top priority is to provide uncompromisingly valuable content and connection, and I feel confident that we can do that once again.”

Agenda updates and registration details for the online experience will be released in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, those interested in attending or learning more about #B2BMX in-person or online can sign up to receive updates here and mark their calendars for:

February 22-24, 2021 – #B2BMX digital experience

June 7-9, 2021 - #B2BMX in-person (Scottsdale, Arizona)

