Report of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting
of 11 December 2020

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place in closed session at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 11 December 2020 at 15:00 hours, adopted the proposed resolution, after the presentation of legal documents. 

84 shareholders attending or represented owned 11,581,329 shares out of 19,967,158 shares with voting rights, i.e. 58.00 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 14,105,182 votes i.e. 62.22 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 10 December 202019,969,658
Number of shares with voting rigths19,967,158
Number of voting rights (net)22,668,360

Adoption of resolution

Description of resolutions For%Against%
1Authorization of a bond IssueOrdinary14,073,99699.7831,1860.22

Consultation of the documents presented at the ordinary shareholders’ meeting

Documents presented during the ordinary shareholder’s meeting may be downloaded from the website

www.bigben.fr, caption  « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the board regarding the shareholders’ meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
Resolution for the approval of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 134
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 144

Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q3 sales                                              25 January 2021
Q4 sales                                              26 April 2021

Year-end results                                   31 May 2021

 

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

 
 

SALES 2019-2020
263.5 M€

 

  

 

HEADCOUNT
Ca. 750 employees

 

INTERNATIONAL
22 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
 www.bigben-group.com		 

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC SMALL – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

 

