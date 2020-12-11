Report of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting

of 11 December 2020

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place in closed session at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 11 December 2020 at 15:00 hours, adopted the proposed resolution, after the presentation of legal documents.

84 shareholders attending or represented owned 11,581,329 shares out of 19,967,158 shares with voting rights, i.e. 58.00 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 14,105,182 votes i.e. 62.22 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 10 December 2020 19,969,658 Number of shares with voting rigths 19,967,158 Number of voting rights (net) 22,668,360

Adoption of resolution

N° Description of resolutions For % Against % 1 Authorization of a bond Issue Ordinary 14,073,996 99.78 31,186 0.22

Consultation of the documents presented at the ordinary shareholders’ meeting

Documents presented during the ordinary shareholder’s meeting may be downloaded from the website

www.bigben.fr, caption « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the board regarding the shareholders’ meeting

- Conditions for shareholders’ participation

- Resolution for the approval of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting

- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 134

- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 144





Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q3 sales 25 January 2021

Q4 sales 26 April 2021

Year-end results 31 May 2021





