11th December 2020

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20202,660,056,59910, 090,6543, 098, 734,2413, 088, 643,587
02/29/20202,660,056,5999, 432,5703, 098, 706,3763, 089, 273,806
03/31/20202,660,056,5991, 341,6803, 098, 545,4253, 097, 203,745
04/30/20202,660,056,5991, 391,4833, 098, 828,6433, 097, 437,160
05/31/20202,660,056,5991, 340,8293, 098, 828,6433, 097, 487,814
06/30/20202,660,056,5991, 778,0373, 101, 583,3883, 099, 795,351
07/31/20202,660,056,5991, 865,3913, 101, 583,3883, 099, 717,997
08/31/20202,660,056,5992, 495,2453, 101, 583,3883, 099, 088,143
09/30/20202,660,056,5993,185,1723,101,583,3883,098,398,216
10/31/20202,660,056,5993,670,0993,101,533,0443,097,862,945
11/30/20202,660,056,5991, 900,0993, 101, 536,4333, 099, 636,334

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

