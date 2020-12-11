ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has won a single-award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract of up to $45.6 million with the U.S. Army for its Next Generation Tag (NGT) program, which will extend through December 9, 2024.



Through this multi-year NGT contract, ORBCOMM will provide cellular, satellite and dual-mode devices and connectivity to support the logistics tracking, locating and health monitoring of commodities and assets for government users. The Government intends to use NGT technology in applications that demand performance on a higher level than what is available with bar code, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and other automated data storage and retrieval technologies. The NGT technology will be affixed to assets or other objects of interest to capture and transmit varying amounts of data, which are stored and processed. Product Lead Automated Movement and Identification Solutions (PL AMIS) is the program manager and requiring agency for the NGT requirements.

“We are excited to be selected by the U.S. Army to provide these critical products and services to support their logistics and asset management efforts for government users,” said Greg Flessate, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Government, AIS and Business Operations. “We look forward to fulfilling the requirements of the Next Generation Tag program contract over the next four years and providing advanced IoT technology to the U.S. Government.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government.

