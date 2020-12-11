Hudson, Wis., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Office at Burkwood Treatment Center in Hudson, Wisconsin. The Affiliate Office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 13% of Wisconsin’s high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Wisconsin youth ages 10-24, with more than 100 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with Burkwood Treatment Center to provide the community with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“Our partnership with The Jason Foundation will allow us to better serve communities that are desperately in need,” said Burkwood Treatment Center CEO Charles Brooks. “Suicide is preventable, and together we can make a difference.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Burkwood Treatment Center provides residential care for adults who are suffering from addiction and co-occurring mental health concerns. Located in Hudson, Wisconsin, just 30 minutes from Minneapolis, Burkwood Treatment Center’s three-acre campus offers a peaceful environment that is perfect for introspection and personal growth. The center’s array of programs and services, including an intensive outpatient program and the Making Alcoholics Anonymous Easier program, empowers people to find their unique path to recovery.

