11 December 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Referring to the Company's press releases dated 23 November and 25 November 2020, EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") announces the successful allocation of 4,435,000 Offer Shares for a price of USD 36.82 per Offer Share, in total USD 163,296,700.



As of the settlement date and first trading day of the Offer Shares, which is planned for 22 December 2020, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 14,409,022 ordinary shares, of which all will be duly authorized, validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. As a result, unissued (authorized) shares will comprise of 6’590’978 ordinary shares without par value and 1,000,000 series A non-voting preferred shares without par value.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United States.

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Stock Exchange which holds an extensive property portfolio with a total value of around USD 1.3 billion. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stabilise values and cash flows, the company currently invests exclusively in Western Europe. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

Attachment