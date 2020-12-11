Haverhill, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Office at Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital in Haverhill, Massachusetts. The Affiliate Office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 14.8% of Massachusetts’ high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Massachusetts youth ages 10-24, with more than 80 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital to provide the community with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“We are excited to provide The Jason Foundation’s programs and resources to support our local communities’ suicide prevention efforts,” said Jeff Lenar, CEO of Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital. “We have the opportunity to save lives.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital provides comprehensive inpatient treatment for adults age 19 and older who have been struggling with mental health disorders and co-occurring addiction. The hospital also offers a specialized age-appropriate inpatient program for older adults who have been suffering from certain cognitive, behavioral, or emotional concerns. Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital is located in Haverhill, Massachusetts, about 40 miles north of Boston.

Jeff Lenar, Chief Executive Officer Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital (978) 373-8222 Jeffrey.Lenar@haverhillpavilion.com Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer The Jason Foundation, Inc. (615) 264-2323 brettmarciel@jasonfoundation.com