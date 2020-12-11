Santa Fe, N.M., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Office at Life Healing Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Affiliate Office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 16.5% of New Mexico’s high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for New Mexico youth ages 10-24, with 90 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with Life Healing Center to provide the community with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“We are proud to announce our affiliation with The Jason Foundation to bring their programs and resources for suicide prevention to the community,” said Life Healing Center CEO BJ Coleman. “Our commitment to those in need is bolstered by this partnership.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Life Healing Center provides residential treatment for adults who are struggling with mental health concerns, substance use disorders, and the effects of trauma. Located on seven acres within the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Life Healing Center’s Santa Fe, New Mexico, campus is a safe, serene space that fosters inner growth and personal transformation. Clinically excellent, trauma-focused services and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity set Life Healing Center apart as a leader in behavioral health treatment.

BJ Coleman Life Healing Center (423) 834-3056 bj.coleman@trustpointhospital.com Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer The Jason Foundation, Inc. (615) 264-2323 brettmarciel@jasonfoundation.com