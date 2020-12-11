Draper, Utah, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Office at Youth Care Treatment Center in Draper, Utah. The Affiliate Office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 18.7% of Utah’s high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the leading cause of death for Utah youth ages 10-24, with more than 125 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with Youth Care Treatment Center to provide the community with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“We are committed to serving youth who may be struggling, so our affiliation with The Jason Foundation is a perfect fit,” said Trina Packard, CEO of Youth Care Treatment Center. “Their programs and resources for suicide prevention will help us serve the young people who we treat on a daily basis.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Youth Care Treatment Center is Utah’s leading provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adolescents and teens who are struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. Located just outside of Salt Lake City in Draper, Youth Care Treatment Center delivers clinically superior treatment using evidence-based practices and techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, situational therapy, exposure therapy, and expressive therapy to help bring out the best in all young people. Youth Care Treatment Center offers a residential program, a partial hospitalization program, and an esteemed academic program that is accredited through the Northwest Association of Schools and Colleges.

