Old Fort, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Office at SUWS of the Carolinas in Old Fort, North Carolina. The Affiliate Office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 15.4% of North Carolina’s high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for North Carolina youth ages 10-24, with more than 200 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with SUWS of the Carolinas to provide the community with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“SUWS of the Carolinas is committed to helping young people work through the challenges they face,” said Daniel Fishburn, CEO of SUWS of the Carolinas. “The Jason Foundation’s mission aligns with our core beliefs, and we are proud to announce our affiliation with them. We look forward to helping the youth in our communities.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

SUWS of the Carolinas provides adventure-based therapeutic programming for young people ages 10-17. Located amid the Pisgah National Forest in Old Fort, North Carolina, SUWS of the Carolinas offers treatment for a variety of concerns, including substance use disorders, autism spectrum disorder, behavioral health disorders, and mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder. Through the use of evidence-based practices and under the guidance of experienced professionals, SUWS of the Carolinas allows young people to create enduring change by stepping away from the pressures and distractions of daily life and focusing on achieving lasting wellness.

Kelly Dunbar, Director of Business Development SUWS of the Carolinas (210) 540-8437 kelly.dunbar@suwscarolinas.com Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer The Jason Foundation, Inc. (615) 264-2323 brettmarciel@jasonfoundation.com