The December issue of SIGNAL Kids features an article about cloud computing as well as a story describing how teachers feel about virtual classrooms.

The December issue of SIGNAL Kids features an article about cloud computing as well as a story describing how teachers feel about virtual classrooms.

Fairfax, VA, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening the future technical workforce depends on motivating children at a young age to follow a science, technology, engineering and technology (STEM) learning path. This year, efforts to encourage future innovators and entrepreneurs especially is important as more children ages 8 to 12 find themselves in virtual classrooms.

To make STEM topics more approachable for early learners, AFCEA International, which publishes the technology magazine SIGNAL, launched SIGNAL Kids in June 2020 and has just released the December issue. The magazine is written for students in 3rd through 8th grades, offering them career ideas, age-appropriate technology stories, games and fun facts. The publication also features kid reporters who share their relatable vantage point with young readers.

In SIGNAL Kids, a robot named Link and sidekick Obo, which stands for “off by one,” guide readers through the publication. Topics of the current issue focus on cybersecurity. Among the articles are “Learning Something New: The Cloud and DevSecOps,” an article fifth grader Sofia Cross wrote based on an interview with Justin Fanelli, chief architect and technical director at the Naval Information Warfare Center. In addition, teachers offered their perspective in an article about virtual learning authored by Gigi Moon, who is in sixth grade.

AFCEA, through its Educational Foundation and chapters, has been supporting STEM education for 40 years. The foundation’s offers support for science programs, scholarships and STEM teaching tools for classrooms.

While financial and programmatic support provides opportunities, the association also knows that interest in STEM must start early. Lt. Gen. Bob Shea, USMC (Ret.), president and CEO, AFCEA International, emphasizes this point. “By the time students reach high school or college, many of them have already made decisions about their future. If we want to encourage students to consider STEM fields as careers, we have to reach out to them at a younger age. SIGNAL Kids is one way to do just that,” he says.

SIGNAL Kids is available online. A limited number of hard copies can be obtained by contacting Bodil Lund at blund@afcea.org.

The AFCEA Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3), welcomes support for its scholarships and programs. Learn more.

###

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

Attachment

Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International (703) 631-6179 mlawlor@afcea.org