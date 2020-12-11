MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), announced the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of AutoZone, Inc. will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 8.00 am Central Standard Time.

In light of the public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including federal, state, and local restrictions on in-person gatherings, the meeting will be held online via live webcast at www.meetingcenter.io/276027987 . Instructions as to how shareholders can vote at and attend the Annual Meeting are provided in the AutoZone, Inc. Proxy Statement.

AutoZone has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

About AutoZone:

As of November 21, 2020, the Company had 5,924 stores in the U.S., 621 stores in Mexico, and 45 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,590.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com



