Shanghai, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai, China, December 11, 2020 – Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or “the Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced a partnership with JD.com and Innisfree, a South Korean cosmetics brand owned by Amore Pacific. Though this agreement, Innisfree will join the Company’s O2O platform, transforming its logistical and order fulfilment capabilities and providing its customers access to Dada Now’s one-hour delivery service.

Guangsen Mou, General Manager of JDDJ's Fashion and Digital Electronics Business Department, Terry Wang, General Manager of JD Beauty and Zhe Jin, Senior Vice President of Amore Pacific, initiated the partnership at a signing ceremony that took place at Dada’s Beijing headquarters.

Dada Group, JD and Innisfree signed a partnership agreement in Beijing

With a vision to "Bring People Everything On-Demand," Dada Group operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform. Dada’s marketplace model provides retailers with technology-enabled solutions to improve efficiency, and consumers with a broad product selection and enhanced convenience.

Under the partnership, JDDJ will collaborate with Innisfree in product management, digital marketing, user operation and fulfillment optimization. By joining JD’s Omni-Channel Program, Innisfree will integrate its offline store inventory with JD’s online inventory allowing consumers to search on JD’s app for Innisfree products, including facial cleansers, essence, masks and sunscreens. The system then automatically identifies the nearest Innisfree within 3 kilometers and dispatches the right Dada Now rider to make the delivery. Today, more than 230 Innisfree stores have been integrated into JDDJ’s platform, covering numerous cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

"The era of micro e-commerce has arrived,” said Mr. Mou. “One hour delivery is no longer an outlier, but the standard. This partnership will support Innisfree in achieving significant sales growth, while co-creating an effective on-demand retail model for beauty brands."

“Online ordering and speedy offline delivery have become a new consumption trend widely adopted by an increasing number of consumers in China,” said Mr. Wang. “We are confident that this partnership will help Innisfree attract younger consumers who are willing to pay more for the speed of delivery and enjoy the convenience of purchasing and receiving their favorite beauty products with a single click.”

“This cooperation is beneficial for all parties,” Mr. Jin added. “Leveraging Innisfree’s top-of-the-line products, JDDJ’s platform and Dada’s logistical expertise and delivery capabilities, Innisfree can offer customers the reliable one-hour home delivery service they have come to expect for high-quality beauty products."

This partnership is the latest move by the JDDJ platform to penetrate the beauty industry. To date, JDDJ has partnered with Watsons, Mannings, Gialen and other beauty chain brands. There are currently more than 3,400 offline beauty stores on the platform, covering not only first-tier cities, but also Bijie in Guizhou, Bazhong in Sichuan, Pu'er in Yunnan and other lower-tier cities. The Company’s continued focus on the beauty and cosmetics sector has been welcomed by customers, and during this year's Singles Day Shopping Festival, sales of beauty products on JDDJ’s platform were nearly three times higher than the same period last year.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol “DADA.”

