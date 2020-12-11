TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Gold Corporation (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has conditionally approved its previously announced acquisition of a gold mining project in Colombia (the “Acquisition”). The project consists of interests in 26 mining claim titles and applications in Antioquia, Colombia. For more information about the Acquisition, please see the Company’s press releases dated October 28, 2020 and November 30, 2020, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The closing of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including, inter alia, the receipt of regulatory approvals in Colombia, the final approval of the TSXV (including the completion of a technical report and the provision of financial statements, a financial plan and a legal title opinion), shareholder approval for the creation of a new Control Person (as that term is defined under the applicable policies of the TSXV), and other closing conditions found in similar transactions.



“We believe that we are on the home stretch of this transaction,” said Origin Gold’s President and CEO, Jaime Lalinde. “We are working diligently with the vendor to complete the remaining conditions, which we expect to be satisfied early in the first quarter of 2021.”

About Origin Gold

Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

