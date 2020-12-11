McHenry, IL, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one gets older, they don't only get wiser but, experience significant changes too. Some of these changes may not be as pleasant. According to the Longevity Activator site, over 90% of men and women over 40 years old begin to suffer painful aging symptoms.

The site goes on to assert that using this supplement aids in reducing aging symptoms in as little as 14 days. One must be asking themselves, how exactly does this supplement do so? This article explains just how the Longevity Activator works.

What Is Longevity Activator?

Aging symptoms occur in different ways depending on the individual. Common symptoms include;

Fatigue

Daily aches

Forgetfulness and memory loss

Lowered libido and sex drive

Unregulated blood sugar levels

Tiredness

Aging skin

Dramatic weight gain

Sore joints

According to the Longevity Activator zenith labs site, amongst the reasons for these aging symptoms is one's choice of unhealthy diet and lifestyle - which in these modern times are quite difficult to avoid. Thus, the Longevity Activator supplement works by tackling the effects brought on by toxins from these unhealthy foods. It works as a formula that reverses or turns back one's biological clock to give smoother bodily functions and of course, a youthful look.

The supplement does this without having to complement it with exercises or bland diets. The Longevity Activator supplement is formulated to work at a cellular level; transforming one's DNA into a younger and healthier functioning one to prevent one from suffering aging symptoms indefinitely.

How Does Longevity Activator Work?

Inside the millions of cells in one's body are 46 strands of DNA. As one gets older, these strands begin to age and decay. However, naturally, the DNA strands are protected by a cap called telomere which prevents them from completely wearing out – to keep one younger. Nevertheless, as one continues to age, their DNA replicates and divides – slicing the telomere off in the process.

This means that when the DNA reaches the optimal replication and division process, the telomere cap becomes completely consumed. This mechanism ultimately kills off the DNA strand too; causing the aging symptoms to accelerate. Factors like poor diet and foods packed with toxins further accentuate this process.

Anenzyme called telomerase helps to counter this disruptive process. This enzyme helps to interrupt the telomere decay process which can easily kill off one's cells. When activated, the enzyme continues to facilitate DNA growth and replication whilst protecting the telomeres to keep the DNA healthy.

Reducing stress, exercising, and adopting a healthy diet – with low carbs – gets one a step further to promoting telomerase synthesis and telomeres support. But these two actions on their own are not enough. After all, it is nearly impossible to completely cut off foods containing toxins in one's diet.

Thus, one has to use the Longevity Activator supplement. The dietary supplement combines a blend of rare natural ingredients that interact to give it its functionality. According to the official site, the first few benefits that come with using the Longevity Activator supplement include;

Energized body from the moment one wakes up

Pain relief

Restored memory

A sharper and focused mind

Joint soothing effects

Renewed sex drive

Longevity Activator Ingredients

The Longevity Activator supplement is formulated with two telomere supporting agents that ensure it functions to its peak capacity.

Telomere Agent #1

The first ingredient is 50mg of Terminalia Chebula. This herb is known to slow down the rate of telomere shortening which ultimately means that it halves the speed of aging. At a cellular level, it delays the rate at which DNA divides and replicates thus, allowing one to maintain a youthful feel and look. With this bodily function, one can continue to do what they love the most – be it golfing or writing.

Telomere Agent #2

The second ingredient is Purslane. These herbs aid in the support of telomerase activity and enhances telomere length which also cuts down the aging rate. In fact, according to the official site, the Purslane in the Longevity Activator supplement helps to slow down telomere shortening by up to 57% within 14 days of using it. However, this herb also comes with other underlying benefits. Some of them include lowering stress levels and improving one's learning capacity and memory retention.

Other Ingredients

In addition to the two key telomere agents, this supplement is formulated with other supportive ingredients to ensure it offers an all solution formula to aging.

Inflammation Support

Inflammation support ingredient is represented by the turmeric root. This ingredient plays an important role in the supplement as it is the one that addresses the issues related to pain and aches as a person ages. Turmeric root is amongst the most popular herbs when it comes to an incredibly healthy response to inflammation.

Unlike conventional drugs such as Advil or Tylenol, turmeric root doesn't only offer temporary pain relief by soothing your nerves for a short while. Addressing the inflammation problem ensures that one's body doesn't have to suffer from pain and aches in the future.

After all, as a natural ingredient, it may take a little longer to effect the change compared to the instantaneous and temporary pain relief that Advil and Tylenol offer. However, it is not as damaging to one's liver as these drugs are over time.

In addition to providing a healthy inflammatory response, turmeric root aids in preventing indigestion, transforming white fat cells to brown body fat so the body can easily burn them, supporting blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well as maintaining a healthier immune system.

Cardiovascular Support

The next ingredient is 25 mg of Resveratrol. When it comes to cardiovascular support and protection, Resveratrol is the ultimate choice. One can only get the natural required levels of resveratrol from red wine. In which case, they would have to drink cases of it to get the ideal amounts for the body.

But doing so doesn't protect one from the risks of alcohol poisoning. Therefore, the best place to acquire adequate amounts of this ingredient is from the Longevity Activator supplement. In addition to the cardiovascular support functions, this ingredient aids in supporting the Sirtuins genes. These gens help to repair your DNA which improves a series of body functions other than lowering the aging rate. These include;

Healthy inflammatory response and pain relief

Increased energy from cellular ATP

Healthy and glowing skin

Regulated weight

Increased mental focus and clarity

Memory Element #1

Korean ginseng root extract gives the supplement its memory-boosting capacity. Along with memory retention, this herb aids in providing one with a longer attention span, increased concentration, and reduced stress.

Memory Element #2

Combined with red ginseng root extract, this ingredient fortifies the strength of the supplement. The memory element helps to provide better hormone regulation and increased libido.

Heart Element

Furthermore, the supplement contains an ingredient known as Sugar Belly which aids in supporting heart health. Additionally, Sugar Belly controls one's insulin response, regulates blood sugar and cholesterol levels, thus, allowing one to regulate their body weight as well as blood pressure levels.

Immune System Support

The immune system boosting ingredient in the Longevity Activator formula comes with three key benefits. These include supporting healthy blood sugar levels, balancing inflammation levels, and protecting one's cardiovascular system.

Performance Enhancement

Cordyceps seals the deal in the supplement. This herb boosts strength, physical stamina, and recovery rates.

Love Element

Yet, the supplement wouldn't be complete without the Ashwagandha root. As it increases nitric oxide levels in one's body, this natural root helps to dilate the blood vessels – ensuring one enjoys a longer lasting and stronger erection. The natural root provides one with increased sex drive too.

Longevity Activator Pricing

The Longevity Activator formula comes with three pricing packages. For a single month's supply, one will only pay $49 instead of $79 and receive a single 30 capsule bottle with free shipping. For $39 instead of $79 per bottle, one will receive three 30 capsule bottles with free shipping to last them for three months.

However, the best value, at $33 per bottle instead of $79, one will receive six 30 capsule bottles with free shipping to last them for 6 months. Furthermore, no matter the packaging option one opts for; they will be eligible for a 180 day 100% money-back guarantee.

This means that within 6 months of purchasing the supplement if the user doesn't notice any improvements, they can always request a full refund with no questions asked.

Current Longevity Activator Pricing

Longevity Activator Reviews - Final Verdict

To begin noticing results, according to the official site, one should take the supplement daily with breakfast or lunch. As a general rule of thumb, one should begin to experience changes within 7 to 10 days. However, it is recommended to keep taking the supplements for at least 60 days to experience optimal results.

Yet, one must remember that the Longevity Activator with resveratrol is merely a dietary supplement rather than a drug that supplements medication prescribed by a physician. Therefore, especially for people with existing conditions or those taking prescribed medication, it is highly advised to consult their healthcare provider before they begin to use the supplement.

