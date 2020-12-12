NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

The following 100 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME Nasdaq ABUS Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Nasdaq ADAP Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Nasdaq AKUS Akouos, Inc. Nasdaq ALT Altimmune, Inc. Nasdaq ALVR AlloVir, Inc. Nasdaq ALXO ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Nasdaq AMTI Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Nasdaq ANNX Annexon, Inc. Nasdaq APLT Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq APRE Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq ARCT Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Nasdaq ARQT Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq AVDL Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Nasdaq AZN AstraZeneca PLC Nasdaq BDTX Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq BEAM Beam Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq BNTX BioNTech SE Nasdaq CABA Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Nasdaq CALA Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq CDXS Codexis, Inc. Nasdaq CLVS Clovis Oncology, Inc. Nasdaq CNCE Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq CNST Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq CRNX Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq CRTX Cortexyme, Inc. Nasdaq FMTX Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq FPRX Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq FREQ Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq FULC Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq FUSN Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq GBIO Generation Bio Co. Nasdaq GMDA Gamida Cell Ltd. Nasdaq HARP Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq IDYA IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq IGMS IGM Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq IMAB I-MAB Nasdaq IMUX Immunic, Inc. Nasdaq IMVT Immunovant, Inc. Nasdaq INZY Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Nasdaq ISEE IVERIC bio, Inc. Nasdaq ITOS iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq JNCE Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq KALV KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq KDMN Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq KDNY Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq KLDO Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq KMDA Kamada Ltd. Nasdaq KNSA Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Nasdaq KROS Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq KRYS Krystal Biotech, Inc. Nasdaq KZR Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. Nasdaq LEGN Legend Biotech Corporation Nasdaq LRMR Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq MDGL Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq MNOV MediciNova, Inc. Nasdaq MRNS Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq MRSN Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq NK NantKwest, Inc. Nasdaq NKTX Nkarta, Inc. Nasdaq NLTX Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq NRIX Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq NVAX Novavax, Inc. Nasdaq NXTC NextCure, Inc. Nasdaq OCUL Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Nasdaq ODT Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq ORIC Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq OVID Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq PAHC Phibro Animal Health Corporation Nasdaq PAND Pandion Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq PASG Passage Bio, Inc. Nasdaq PCVX Vaxcyte, Inc. Nasdaq PLRX Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq PRTK Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq PRVB Provention Bio, Inc. Nasdaq PSTX Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq RAPT RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq RDHL Redhill Biopharma Ltd. Nasdaq REPL Replimune Group, Inc. Nasdaq RLAY Relay Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq RLMD Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq RNA Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq RPRX Royalty Pharma plc Nasdaq RPTX Repare Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq RVMD Revolution Medicines, Inc. Nasdaq SELB Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq SMMT Summit Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq SNDX Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq SPRO Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq STRO Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Nasdaq SURF Surface Oncology, Inc. Nasdaq SWTX SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq TCRR TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq VIE Viela Bio, Inc. Nasdaq VIR Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Nasdaq VSTM Verastem, Inc. Nasdaq VYNE VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq XENE Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq ZIOP ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc Nasdaq ZNTL Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following 16 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME Nasdaq ADMA ADMA Biologics Inc Nasdaq AMRS Amyris, Inc. Nasdaq AXNX Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. Nasdaq CERS Cerus Corporation Nasdaq CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Nasdaq EOLS Evolus, Inc. Nasdaq EYPT EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq GLYC GlycoMimetics, Inc. Nasdaq GRTS Gritstone Oncology, Inc. Nasdaq LXRX Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq NVCR NovoCure Limited Nasdaq OPTN OptiNose, Inc. Nasdaq PRQR ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Nasdaq QTRX Quanterix Corporation Nasdaq SLDB Solid Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq TECH Bio-Techne Corp

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

