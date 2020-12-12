New York, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DNA Sequencing Market is forecast to reach USD 11.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for DNA sequencing is driven by the growth in breeders for plant and animal production, advancement in technology, growing incidence of cancer, and an increase in R&D activities.
The rise in the prevalence of cancer is boosting the DNA sequencing market, encouraged by the growing use of genome mapping programs across the globe. However, concerns about accuracy and standardization as well as ethical and legal limitations associated with DNA Sequencing may hinder the market growth.
The surge in the attention given to next generation sequencing is due to the ongoing quantum leaps in bioinformatics, microfluidics, imaging, and nanotechnology. DNA sequencing has brought about a paradigm shift in genomic and proteomic research, as it is highly precise and high-throughput technology.
The COVID-19 impact:
The onset of Covid-19 has influenced industrial activities worldwide. The virus led to the implementation of lockdown, which disrupted economies across the globe while the healthcare sector witnessed a collapse in several countries. However, the DNA sequencing industry is witnessing a positive demand due to its application in the development of drugs and treatments. Increased usage of technology for the development of advanced therapies will have a positive impact on the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global DNA Sequencing Market on the basis of product and services, technology, application, end-user, and region:
