NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the January 11, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Interface, among other things, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share (EPS) in 2015 and 2016; (3) Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the SEC with respect to the foregoing since at least November 2017, had impeded the SEC’s investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company’s wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

