Zenith Labs Omega 3-7-9 + Krill Reviews - Does It Really Work Or Scam? Read Full List Of Ingredients, Side Effects & Price Before You Buy.

McHenry, IL, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one gets older; their body begins to crave more nutrients – one of them being omega 3. Low levels of Omega 3 in the body can have serious consequences. Some of the key effects of the lack of omega 3 include knee, back, and hip pain, low energy, mood swings, memory loss, mental decline, weak immune system, slowed metabolism, weaker and dry skin and hair, and weight gain.

To reverse these effects one should adopt a diet rich in omega 3. Doing so may sometimes be impractical because the diet may not offer enough omega 3. Therefore, consuming the Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill may be the next best option.

What Is Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill?

Amongst the common sources of omega 3 is fish oil. Incorporating fish oil in the diet increases omega 3 amounts for the body. Omega 3 levels from sources like fish oil in the diet may not be enough. Thus, using the supplement may be the best option.

But this may not be the only reason why. According to the Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill official site, sources of omega 3 deliver results only when paired with companion ingredients. The site gives an example of flour being incapable of producing bread without yeast. This is what the Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill addresses.

How Does Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill Work?

As mentioned above, the Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill supplement works through a combination of omega 3 and its companion nutrients. However, this is not to say that the Omega 3 content doesn't completely work on its own. It contributes to the overall functions of the supplement. In fact, according to the site, taking this supplement results in;

Increased mental sharpness and joint health

Better skin health and digestion

Increased energy, better mood, and heart health

Yet, to fully understand how the supplement works, it is worth knowing its main ingredients. The Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill supplement derives its power from macadamia nut oil. Unlike other oils, even fish oil, macadamia nut oil boasts just the right proportions of omega 3, 7, and 9 levels to make it the powerhouse that it is.

Thanks to this natural yet, perfect combination, the oil delivers the key anti-aging functions. Furthermore, the macadamia nut oil contains two key elements known as Eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

These two nutrients are what is responsible for the reduction of age-related cognitive impairment. Therefore, with prolonged use of the supplement, one will begin to notice that even as they get older, they still maintain articulate cognitive functions. But as mentioned above, the Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill formula does more than maintaining articulate cognitive functions.

Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill Supplement

The Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill supplement integrates four key ingredients. These include omega 3 along with the companion nutrients, i.e. omega 7, omega 9, and krill oil.

Omega 3

Omega 3 is responsible for sharpening one's mental functions whilst strengthening the joints. Omega 3 aids in reducing inflammation and joint pain around the knees, hip, shoulders, or back. Furthermore, omega 3 boasts great healing factors.

According to the official Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill site, when one cuts themselves, the omega 3 in the supplement is responsible for responding, assess the problem, and ensuring the damage is minuscule and controlled. It does so by facilitating the growth of new tissues to control and heal the damage.

Omega 7

Delivered through Cis-Palmitoleic Acid from Macadamia nut oil, Omega 7 improves skin health; allowing it to glow and look youthful. Furthermore, Omega 7 aids in digestion – ensuring nutrients are effectively absorbed whilst metabolic rates are effective too. This mechanism helps to maintain healthy and healthy body weight.

When paired with omega 3, omega 7 improves digestion by increasing the CCK hormone levels in the body.

This hormone is responsible for communicating to the brain when one is full. Thus, this helps to enhance metabolism because the hormone limits excess food intake. With increased metabolic rates, the fat burning process in the body is more efficient, thus, allowing the body to receive more energy to prevent one from experiencing hunger cravings.

Omega 9

Delivered as Oleic Acid from macadamia nut oil, Omega 9 energizes one's body by promoting efficient fat burning and metabolism. Furthermore, omega 9 reduces stress levels, thus, improving one's mood too. Additionally, this oil aids in regulating blood pressure levels and eliminating other factors like cholesterol build up and unregulated sugar levels to maintain proper heart health.

Krill Oil

The krill oil in the supplement is an excellent source of omega 3. However, its main function in the supplement is its ability to promote maximum absorption of the omega 3, 7, and 9 fatty acids. The krill oil is what allows the body to receive maximum amounts of the omega fatty acids through maximum absorption.

With this, one will enjoy increased effects like reduced joint pain, a sharper memory, and reduce weight. In the krill oil, there are elements known as CoQ10 and Astaxanthin. The two elements deliver powerful anti-oxidizing effects to offer extra benefits like increased hearing ability and overall immune system strengthening.

Benefits of Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill

According to the makers of Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill, this supplement comes with a wide selection of benefits. The common ones include;

Rejuvenating one's aging skin

Improving vision

Joint pain and ache relief

Promoting healthy blood pressure levels and overall heart health

Reducing stress and improving one's mood

Supporting energy levels

Increasing mental focus, clarity, and articulation

Enhancing metabolism and reduced weight gain

Reducing cellular inflammation

Improving hearing ability

Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill Pricing

The Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill comes in three price packages. It all depends on what one is looking for. One can opt for the single 30-capsule bottle that lasts for a month for only $49 instead of $79. Alternatively, they can opt for three 30 capsule bottles that last for 3 months for only $39 instead of $79; allowing them to save up to $40 per bottle.

However, for both the single and three-month supply packages, one will pay an additional $19.95 for shipping. For the best value, one should opt for the six 30 capsule bottle package which lasts for up to 6 months. Plus, it is available at an even more reduced price of only $33 instead of $79 per bottle and comes with free shipping.

One must be asking themselves? If I purchase a large haul of these supplements, won't it go bad? Well, according to the Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill site, this supplement is not exactly fish oil. Therefore, it is not rancid. In fact, every bottle shipped out to the customer will have a shelf life of up to 2 years. Thus, even if one purchases 6 months' worth of supply, they will still be able to go through the entire stock before it goes bad.

Along with the current reduced price, no matter the package purchased, each Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill bottle comes with a 100% 180-day money-back guarantee. In case the user doesn't notice any improvements within the first 6 months of purchasing the supplement, they can always ask for a full refund.

Furthermore, currently, one will also enjoy a current bonus gift (valued at $39) that comes with each supplement purchase. This gift comes in the form of a book titled "The 8 Inflammation-Soothing Superfoods in Your Local Grocery Store".

This book offers a comprehensive guide to choosing the right foods to further boost anti-aging. With the 8 delicious foods listed in the book, one will enjoy younger skin, protection from aging eye cells, inner ear cell support, and an overall fortified immune system.

Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill Dosage

According to the official site, as a daily recommended dosage, it is advised to take two supplement soft gels daily with a large meal – breakfast or lunch. To ensure that the supplement works to its full capacity and yields maximum results, one should take the supplement daily and never skip a day for at least 180 days.

Omega 3-7-9 + Krill Reviews - Final Verdict

For individuals aged 40 years old and above, Zenith labs the Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill supplement guarantees the elimination of a wide range of aging symptoms. The makers of the supplement guarantee that using the supplement improves one's overall lifestyle – both physically, mentally, and psychologically. However, one must also remember that the Omega 3‑7‑9 + Krill is a dietary supplement and not a medicinal drug.

Therefore, one shouldn't use the supplement to replace their prescribed medication. In fact, before one chooses to start using the supplement, it is highly advised to talk to their healthcare provider first. Furthermore, for pregnant women or those that are breastfeeding, it is advised against using this supplement.

