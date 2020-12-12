YKOFX related via a discussion paper the important steps that have been taken to reinforce its offers

YKOFX related via a discussion paper the important steps that have been taken to reinforce its offers

Yokohama, Japan, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced the publishing of a discussion paper that reveals the market structure which describes the insights of the exchange and encourages market users to elaborate their own perspectives.



The research performed while preparing the discussion paper, taking into consideration the feedback from market participants, will help the exchange create explicit proposals for future improvement. YKOFX plans to publish another paper on the outcomes which will present a strategic direction. The discussion paper is centered on several fundamental topics:

Trading and registration structures including the date system;

The exchange’s environment, its participants and their demands;

Distribution and physical market structure;

Clearing structures and services;

New products and new volumes;

Membership and expansion.

Commenting on the discussion paper launch, Satsuo Tamura, Group Head of Information Services said: “Our essential strategic perspective is to cooperate with our members in order to make YKOFX trading more manageable and productive while following basic sources. This discussion paper exposes the principles based on which we prepare to develop our business and encourages stakeholders to react and to present us their specific demands”.

The leading objective of the discussion paper is to ensure those highpoints of the YKOFX’s integral market including the physical market, while distinguishing development opportunities, expanding cooperation between interested parties and certifying performance through reorganizing the structure of the exchange where required.

“YKOFX is a focal point for commodity trading and clearing. Connecting with as many market users as possible is of a great importance for mutual business relationships as we project our development strategies for the upcoming period”, said Kono Shibata, Communication Manager.

About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)

YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.



Taiki Harumi

Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange - +8167-143-8731

Brand Story for Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange powered by KISS PR Story PressWire





This news has been published for the above source. Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX) [ID=15723]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment