Speaking of - Christmas is quickly approaching and there’s no reason families shouldn’t get together to celebrate this special time of year

Speaking of - Christmas is quickly approaching and there’s no reason families shouldn’t get together to celebrate this special time of year

Manila, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has halted travel plans for millions of people around the world in 2020. It’s changed the way we live life, and how things are done. It’s even caused countless companies to close their doors, at least temporarily.

This is one thing we didn’t do. The team at Lindela Travel decided to remain open and allow all associates to work from home during the shutdowns. We were able to do this because we have a strong foundation and a team that has an outstanding mindset. When the government announced that travel businesses could reopen, our team decided that so long as we are maintaining social distancing guidelines, washing our hands, and staying home when we are ill, we can still maintain at least a bit of normalcy by coming to work each day.

Now that the new Coronavirus vaccine is hitting the market, it’s time to begin living your life again! Eat the cake, take the trip!

Speaking of - Christmas is quickly approaching and there’s no reason families shouldn’t get together to celebrate this special time of year. In fact, we’re even offering a huge Christmas sale that’s on now, until December 25, 2020. See the special for more details, but you could be eligible for Dubai Christmas package tour or huge discounts for certain packages and destinations.

So, let’s discuss why everyone needs to celebrate Christmas this year!

Borders are Opening

Yes, you read that correctly! As many of us know, there have been countless borders closed due to the pandemic. However, officials are loosening restrictions and some countries are even opening their borders for holiday tourism.

“Me” Time is Overrated During a Pandemic

Let’s be honest, how much fun is it to socially distance? Sure, it was nice for the first day or so, but after that most of us were ready to get back to living. Too much time alone or with the same people can become boring and very mundane. Anyone who spends too much time together will begin to bicker and feel the tension between them.

Allow Christmas to be your excuse to go see all the people you’ve been distancing from this year! Take the time and go see friends, coworkers, loved ones, and so on! COVID-19 has already taken so much, don’t let it take the most wonderful time of the year away too!

A Change of Pace

As we’ve already discussed, this year was hard both mentally and physically for all of us, so Christmas is the perfect time to change the pace a little bit. Stop spending so much time at home, stop avoiding the stores, and stop avoiding other people! This doesn’t mean that you have to break all of the rules, but it’s okay to lower your guard some.

If you live in the Philippines and are wanting to plan a getaway trip, contact us! We will help you plan the perfect vacation where you can let loose and have a great time! If you hurry, you may be eligible for our special Christmas sale we mentioned earlier!

So, don’t wait any longer! Go ahead and plan your trip now, as Christmas is coming up quick. There’s no doubt others feel the need to travel as well, so flights may begin to fill up fast! Don’t miss out!





Lindela Travel and Tours



Manila, Philippines +63 917 709 7402





This news has been published for the above source. Lindela Travel and Tours [ID=15751]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment